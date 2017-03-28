Ayn Rand & Objectivism, Education & Parenting
Ayn Rand Included on A-Level Curriculum in UK
The 2017 curriculum for A-Level Politics, taught in secondary and pre-university schools in the UK, will include Ayn Rand and her ideas.
This audio content is accessible only to current Audio or Premium subscribers. For access, login, subscribe or upgrade your subscription.
This ebook content is accessible only to current Ebook or Premium subscribers. For access, login, subscribe or upgrade your subscription.
Ayn Rand & Objectivism, Education & Parenting
The 2017 curriculum for A-Level Politics, taught in secondary and pre-university schools in the UK, will include Ayn Rand and her ideas.
Education & Parenting, Science & Technology
Daniel Wahl reviews Which One Doesn’t Belong? A Shapes Book and Teacher’s Guide, by Christopher Danielson.
Economics, Education & Parenting
Dr. Thompson discusses the mission and programs of the Clemson Institute for the Study of Capitalism, including its Lyceum Scholars Program.
Education & Parenting, Politics & Rights, Science & Technology
Discusses the science of vaccinations and offers a prescription regarding whether vaccines should be mandatory for students attending government schools.
Education & Parenting, Politics & Rights
The government’s assault on for-profit colleges rolls onward—crushing schools, jobs, and students’ dreams. ITT Tech is the latest casualty.
Education & Parenting, Philosophy
Bad parenting and bad education have produced generations of ignorant collectivists. Hence the state of America today.
Ayn Rand & Objectivism, Education & Parenting
An index of resources for raising and educating children rationally. Includes books, essays, schools, homeschooling tools, educational games, and more.
Education & Parenting, Science & Technology
Alex Epstein’s course “How to Talk to Anyone about Energy” provides principles for clearly communicating the value of fossil fuels.
Education & Parenting, Philosophy
On the nature and importance of liberal education, the extent to which it has been jettisoned from American universities, and the values being lost.
Education & Parenting, Good Living
Liberated Parents, Liberated Children: Your Guide to a Happier Family, by Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish; reviewed by Daniel Wahl.
Print and Premium subscriptions mailed to addresses in the United States include free shipping. Charges for Print and Premium subscriptions mailed to addresses outside the United States are as follows:
Shipping rates for single issues of The Objective Standard are as follows:
The Back Issue Bundle ships for free to addresses within the United States, and for $30 to other destinations.