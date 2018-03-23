Earn Cash by Bringing Friends to TOS-Con 2018

Here are two ways to make big bucks while helping your friends to reserve their spot at TOS-Con 2018: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing.

First, once you register, you’ll activate your personal referral link (see below), and you’ll get 5% of the sale of every ticket sold through your link. For instance, if two young adults purchase tickets through your link, you’ll get $19. If an Atlas purchases a ticket through your link, you’ll get $145.

That can add up quickly.

But the deal gets MUCH better.

In addition to that 5%, for every ticket sold through your referral link before June, you’ll get an extra $45. That’s right. If 10 of your friends, coworkers, or acquaintances purchase tickets through your link, you’ll get 5% of each sale—PLUS $450.

This special referral offer expires at midnight on May 31. And if your friends register through someone else’s referral link first, they can’t register through yours. So act now!

To get started, simply register for TOS-Con 2018, and share your referral link far and wide—via email, on social media, on fliers, or via text.

Your referral link is the following URL with your full name (no spaces) added to the end:

https://toscon.ticketspice.com/2018?registrants.source=

For example, if your name is Hank Rearden, your referral link is as follows:

https://toscon.ticketspice.com/2018?registrants.source=hankrearden

Be greedy! Be benevolent! Share your referral link with everyone you know. This is the epitome of a win-win deal.

We’re looking forward to seeing you and your friends at TOS-Con 2018.

Sharpen your mind. Fuel your soul. Excel in life. Fight for liberty.

If those are your goals, this conference is for you!