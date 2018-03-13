,

Live Interview on Alexander Hamilton’s Legacy, with Robert Begley

March 13, 2018

I’ll be speaking with Robert Begley on Sunday (Mar. 18) at 7:00pm EST / 4:00 PST on Facebook Live. Tune in to learn more about Begley’s TOS-Con presentation: “Alexander Hamilton: Freedom Fighter or Statist?”

The interview will be broadcast live on TOS’s Facebook page.

I hope to see you there!

(For more information about TOS-Con, visit TOS-Con.com.)

