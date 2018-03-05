Live Interview with Carrie-Ann Biondi about Aristotle and Ayn Rand on Flourishing

I’ll be speaking with Carrie-Ann Biondi on Sunday (March. 11) at 4:00pm EST / 1:00 PST on Facebook Live. Dr. Biondi is Chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies at Marymount Manhattan College and editor-in-chief of Reason Papers.

Dr. Biondi’s presentation at TOS-Con 2018 will be “Aristotle and Ayn Rand on Flourishing”—that is, two of the greatest thinkers in history focusing on the most important thing in the world!

Tune in Sunday to learn more about Dr. Biondi’s TOS-Con presentation. The interview will be broadcast live on TOS’s Facebook page.

I hope to see you there!

(For more information about TOS-Con—including steep early-bird discounts—visit TOS-Con.com.)