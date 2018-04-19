TOS Articles Translated

Thanks to our friends at Objectivismo.org and Objetivismo.com.br, these TOS articles are available in Spanish and Portuguese! (We will include on this page links to additional translations of TOS articles as they become available.)
Spanish
- Here’s What’s Wrong with Ayn Rand’s Philosophy
- 9/11 and America’s Failure to End the Jihad
- The Poor, Disabled, and Helpless Under Capitalism
- Capitalism Because Science (part 1)
- Capitalism Because Science (part 2)
- Capitalism Because Science (part 3)
- Capitalism Because Science (part 4)
- Capitalism Because Science (part 5)
- Capitalism Because Science (part 6)
- Capitalism Because Science (part 7)
- Capitalism Because Science (part 8)
- Libertarianism vs. Radical Capitalism
- What to Celebrate on Independence Day
- Don’t Say Grace, Say Justice
- Economics in Atlas Shrugged
- Steve Jobs’ Philosophy of Life
- Altruism: The Moral Root of the Financial Crisis
- Is Ted Cruz’s Position on Abortion the Least Bad Since Barry Goldwater?
- 9/11 Ten Years Later: The Fruits of the Philosophy of Self-Abnegation
- Economists’ “Subjective Value” and Ayn Rand’s Objective Value Reconciled
- Amazon Admirably Mocks Unjust French Law
- Pat Robertson: “The Bible Didn’t Talk About Civil Rights”
- The Tragedy of Theology: How Religion Caused and Extended the Dark Ages
- Obama’s Atomic Bomb: The Ideological Clarity of the Democratic Agenda
Portuguese
- The Beauty of Ayn Rand’s Ethics
- Libertarianism vs. Radical Capitalism
- Steve Jobs’ Philosophy of Life
- Pope Francis, Religion, Capitalism, and Ayn Rand
- Otto Warmbier and the Travesty of Negotiating with Tyranny
- Ayn Rand Included on A-Level Curriculum in UK
- Reclaiming Spirituality for Lovers of Life
- Contra Ben Shapiro, Rational Self-Interest Is Not Hedonism
- Capitalism Because Science
- Here’s What’s Wrong with Ayn Rand’s Philosophy
- Free Speech, Property, and the Right to Discriminate
