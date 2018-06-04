Vote for Atlas Shrugged in “The Great American Read” Contest

June 4, 2018

PBS is holding “The Great American Read” contest, and this is a great opportunity to support and increase the visibility of your favorite novel or novels. Fans of Ayn Rand will be happy to see that Atlas Shrugged is included in the list.

You can vote once per day by visiting the contest site, or by posting on Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #VOTEAtlas. Show your support for your favorite book by voting each day. The contest ends at midnight on October 18, 2018.

