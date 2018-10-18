Today Is the Last Day to Vote for Atlas Shrugged in “The Great American Read” Contest

The opportunity to vote in PBS’s “Great American Read” contest—which includes Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged—ends tonight at midnight Pacific Time.

This is an excellent opportunity for fans of Atlas to increase the novel’s visibility and popularity. You can vote by visiting the contest site, or by posting on Facebook or Twitter and including #VOTEAtlas.

Also, a big thank-you and congratulations to TOS writers and speakers Robert Begley and Carrie-Ann Biondi for appearing in PBS’s TV special about the contest. Their interview regarding the beauty and importance of Atlas is one of the few in history to reach such a wide audience, and they both were eloquent, passionate, and precise.

Kudos, Robert and Carrie-Ann!

Watch the video here. Their interview begins about thirty-two minutes in.