Seeking Your Thoughts on a Name for My Podcast

Help!

I’ll be starting a podcast next month, the purpose of which is to explore and integrate the principles of rational philosophy with the best ideas and practices in the fields of self-improvement and personal development.

The intended audience is active-minded people who want to thrive, materially and spiritually.

Which (if any) of these names do you think would be most appealing?

Philosophy for Flourishing

Good Thinking, Good Living

The Science of Selfishness

The Science of Flourishing

I welcome other suggestions as well.

Let me know what you think in the comments section below or on my Facebook page .

Thanks!