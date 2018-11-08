Seeking Your Thoughts on a Name for My Podcast

Help!
I’ll be starting a podcast next month, the purpose of which is to explore and integrate the principles of rational philosophy with the best ideas and practices in the fields of self-improvement and personal development.
The intended audience is active-minded people who want to thrive, materially and spiritually.
Which (if any) of these names do you think would be most appealing?
- Philosophy for Flourishing
- Good Thinking, Good Living
- The Science of Selfishness
- The Science of Flourishing
I welcome other suggestions as well.
Let me know what you think in the comments section below or on my Facebook page.
Thanks!
