FEE’s Summer Seminars Provide Growth Opportunities for High-Schoolers

Our friends at the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) are hosting eight seminars this summer for high-schoolers (ages 14+), designed to help them deepen their knowledge of economics, cultivate leadership skills, and think like entrepreneurs.

FEE’s 3-day summer seminars equip future leaders with tools they need for success, and take place in safe, summer-camp-style environments on college campuses across the United States.

This is an incredible opportunity for students, and thanks to generous donors, FEE is able to provide the sessions, dorm housing, all meals, and travel reimbursement for only $79 per student.

Scholarships are awarded on a rolling basis, and the deadline to apply is April 15—so interested students should apply soon.

Check out the FEE’s seminar website for more details.