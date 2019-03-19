TOS-Con Will Be an Intellectual and Visual Feast!

In his TOS-Con 2019 talk, “Optimism in the Visual Arts,” renowned romantic realist painter Bryan Larsen will discuss how optimism in art differs from naiveté, kitsch, and sentimentalism, how optimism influences his choices of theme and subject, and how he aims to affect viewers with his work.

For an indication of Larsen’s ideas on art, check out this interview, wherein he discusses his work, how he became a painter, who and what inspires him, and why his subjects always look so purposeful. It’s accompanied by ten images of his work (which you can click to enlarge).