I’m happy to announce the publication of my new book, Rational Egoism: The Morality for Human Flourishing.

It’s a compilation of essays on Ayn Rand’s morality of rational egoism—from its core meaning and benevolent nature, to its objective foundation in perceptual reality, to its life-serving values and virtues, to its implications and applications in personal, social, and political contexts.

Although the book covers much of the same ground as Loving Life, it does so in a substantially different way. Whereas Loving Life builds chapter by chapter, demonstrating the foundation and principles of egoism systematically; Rational Egoism is a series of standalone essays, each of which is self-contained but which, together, provide a spiraling effect that helps readers grasp the principles inductively. Each essay integrates with and augments the others, showing the truth and value of rational egoism from multiple perspectives.

You can peruse the table of contents and read the introduction at Amazon.

I hope you’ll pick up a copy for yourself and share copies with friends. It sheds much light and will generate fruitful conversations!

Also, if you would take a moment to write a brief review of the book at Amazon, that would help promote sales, and I would greatly appreciate it.

Here’s to the morality for human flourishing!