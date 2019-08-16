Supporters of Freedom and Flourishing, Thank You!

At the closing banquet for TOS-Con 2019, my wife and I struck up a conversation with a retired businessman who managed thousands of employees at a time over many years. He said that the single most important practice of a successful manager is to help your people get where they want to be in life. It struck me that this is what TOS-Con is all about—helping people flourish.

TOS-Con 2019 was a truly extraordinary growth experience for me, and from what I’ve heard, for many others.

Thank you, Craig Biddle, for your vision of what a great conference can and should be. Thank you, speakers and exhibitors, for bringing that vision to life. Thank you, Sarah Biddle, Conrad Lagowski, Tim White, and Darcy Biddle for helping to pull everything together. Thank you, Carl Barney, for providing scholarships for so many young people. Thank you, Atlases, for helping to bring down the cost of registration for students and young adults. And thank you, attendees, for coming from far and wide, for participating with enthusiasm, and for carrying the torch of freedom and flourishing back to all parts of the world.

I look forward to seeing you all at TOS-Con 2020. Until then, happy flourishing!