Socialism vs. Capitalism: Richard Salsman Debates John Komlos

On October 30, 2019, Dr. Richard Salsman will debate Dr. John Komlos on the subject of “Socialism vs. Capitalism.”

Dr. Salsman will argue on behalf of socialism . . . just kidding.

The debate will be held at Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, North Carolina from 2:00 to 3:15 pm ET. Location and parking details are available here.

If you can’t make it to Raleigh, be sure livestream the debate here.

Tune in, and let your friends know!