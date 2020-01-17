TOS-Con 2020’s Program Is Announced!

This is gonna be a blast!

We’ve announced some of the main-stage presentations and performances for TOS-Con 2020. Here’s the program so far:

Designing Your Life around a Central Purpose

Rajshree Agarwal

Ins and Outs of Start-Ups

Isaac Morehouse

Music and Life

David Crawford

Do Process: A Strategy for Thriving

Craig Biddle

Heroes of Philosophy

Andrew Bernstein

A Brush with John Singer Sargent

Timothy Sandefur

The Scientific and Industrial Revolutions: What’s the Connection?

Jason Crawford

Edmond Rostand: Soul of a Romantic, Smuggler of the Ideal

Lisa VanDamme

America’s Revolutionary Ideas: Their History and Future

Bradley Thompson and Timothy Sandefur

Social Media and Civil Society

Jon Hersey

Secular Spirituality: The Nature and Nurture of Your Mind and Soul

Craig Biddle

The Romantics, a play by Edmond Rostand

Directed by Lisa VanDamme

Register now to take advantage of early-bird pricing—and save up to 50%.

Sharpen your mind. Fuel your soul. Excel in life. Fight for liberty.

If these are your goals, this conference is for you.

I hope you’ll join us in Boston for the most life-enhancing conference of the year!