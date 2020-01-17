TOS-Con 2020’s Program Is Announced!

This is gonna be a blast!
We’ve announced some of the main-stage presentations and performances for TOS-Con 2020. Here’s the program so far:
Designing Your Life around a Central Purpose
Rajshree Agarwal
Ins and Outs of Start-Ups
Isaac Morehouse
Music and Life
David Crawford
Do Process: A Strategy for Thriving
Craig Biddle
Heroes of Philosophy
Andrew Bernstein
A Brush with John Singer Sargent
Timothy Sandefur
The Scientific and Industrial Revolutions: What’s the Connection?
Jason Crawford
Edmond Rostand: Soul of a Romantic, Smuggler of the Ideal
Lisa VanDamme
America’s Revolutionary Ideas: Their History and Future
Bradley Thompson and Timothy Sandefur
Social Media and Civil Society
Jon Hersey
Secular Spirituality: The Nature and Nurture of Your Mind and Soul
Craig Biddle
The Romantics, a play by Edmond Rostand
Directed by Lisa VanDamme
Register now to take advantage of early-bird pricing—and save up to 50%.
Sharpen your mind. Fuel your soul. Excel in life. Fight for liberty.
If these are your goals, this conference is for you.
I hope you’ll join us in Boston for the most life-enhancing conference of the year!
