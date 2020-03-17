Announcing 4 New Sessions at TOS-Con 2020!

March 17, 2020

We’ve added four breakout sessions to the lineup for TOS-Con 2020: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing. They are:

  • Freelancing Your Way to Felicity and Financial Freedom, with Tim White;
  • Realizing Romanticism, with Jon Wos;
  • The Tortoise and the Hare: The Case for Slowing Down Your Exercise, with Chad Morris; and
  • Beginner Lindy Hop Workshop, with David Crawford.

For session descriptions and more, visit TOS-Con.com.

We look forward to seeing you at the most life-enhancing conference of the year!

Announcing 4 New Sessions at TOS-Con 2020! Click To Tweet

You might also like

Return to Top
Comments are closed.