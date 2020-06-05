We’re Moving TOS-Con to 2021

We’re sad to report that Massachusetts will not permit us to hold TOS-Con this July. But we’re happy to announce that we have arranged to move the conference forward to July 2021.

We’ve secured the same beautiful hotel on the Charles River (Boston Marriott Newton) for next July 21–24, and we’re keeping the program essentially as is. We hope you will join us then for this intellectual feast and a whole lot of soul-fueling fun.

Registrants have been emailed about the option of a refund or transferring their registration to TOS-Con 2021. (If you are registered but have not received that email, please let us know.)

We’re sorry we’ve had to postpone the conference—and we promise to make it even better for the delay.

Our very best to you and your loved ones during these trying times.

Sincerely,

Sarah & Craig Biddle