Frederick Douglass’s Vision of Manhood
Examines the development of Douglass's view of what, in principle, an individual must do in order to live as a free, independent human being.
Welcome to the Spring 2018 issue of The Objective Standard. This month marks the bicentennial of Frederick Douglass’s birth, and we are delighted to celebrate the occasion with a tribute to this great-souled, self-made man. Big thank-yous to Pete Masterson for the cover design and layout, and to Elizabeth Scism for the stunning portrait of Douglass. (Prints of the portrait are available via Fine Art America; search: Elizabeth Scism.) First up is “Frederick Douglass’s Vision of Manhood,” by Timothy Sandefur, which examines the development of Douglass’s view of what, in principle, an individual must do in order to live as a free, independent human being. Next is Douglass’s own essay, “Self-Made Men,” which he delivered as a speech more than fifty times in his later years of life. Here, Douglass focuses on the nature and characteristics of “men who owe little or nothing to birth, relationship, friendly surroundings; to wealth
Fredrick Douglass’s speech on the virtues of “men who are what they are, without the aid of any favoring conditions by which other men usually rise in the world and achieve great results.”
A portrait of the great 19th-century intellectual who held that “Reason is the light, the sun, of the brain . . . the compass of the mind, the ever-constant Northern Star.”
Ayn Rand & Objectivism, Good Living
Carl Barney discusses the ways in which Ayn Rand’s philosophy has enabled him to create “heaven on earth” in his life and to advance Rand’s ideas so that others can do so too.
Many articles have been written about what’s wrong with Ayn Rand’s philosophy, but none of them presents her ideas accurately. Here’s one that does.
General John Stark did more than help America win the Revolutionary War. He was an exemplar of that quintessential American virtue: independence.
The Boston Tea Party and being “merry . . . at the idea of making so large a cup of tea for the fishes.”
Including works by William Shakespeare, John Keats, Lord Byron, Robert Burns, and Emily Dickinson.
Even after the Battles of Lexington and Concord, many Americans held that the colonies would reconcile peacefully with Britain. Paine explained otherwise.
Justice Gorsuch, please pick up Scalia’s mantle in Carpenter and help the Court to legalize privacy. This opportunity expires soon.
Ben Shapiro suggests that rational self-interest is just another name for hedonism. But that makes no sense. Shapiro should (and likely does) know better.
In pursuit of "equality," Congress is considering legislation that would require women to register for the draft. But justice is not served by making men and women equal victims of injustice in the name of equality.
When producers give to charities, they are not “giving back.” They are simply giving—and they should be thanked accordingly.
People who immigrate to America from shithole countries to pursue the American dream are precisely the kind of people whom Americans ought to welcome.
Both the “March for Life” and the Women’s March are driven by altruism—the notion that morality requires sacrifice by (or of) some for others.
Conductor Zubin Mehta has called Alma Deutscher one of the world’s greatest musical talents. Indeed, she is that and much more.
William Zinsser’s On Writing Well is an outstanding guide for anyone who writes nonfiction. Whether you write emails or op-eds, family histories or scientific papers, reading and integrating Zinsser’s Classic Guide to Writing Nonfiction is sure to prove of immense value.
RooseveltCare makes clear that resolving the debt crisis by ending the entitlement state is imperative both morally and practically.