Welcome to the Spring 2018 issue of The Objective Standard. This month marks the bicentennial of Frederick Douglass’s birth, and we are delighted to celebrate the occasion with a tribute to this great-souled, self-made man. Big thank-yous to Pete Masterson for the cover design and layout, and to Elizabeth Scism for the stunning portrait of Douglass. (Prints of the portrait are available via Fine Art America; search: Elizabeth Scism.) First up is “Frederick Douglass’s Vision of Manhood,” by Timothy Sandefur, which examines the development of Douglass’s view of what, in principle, an individual must do in order to live as a free, independent human being. Next is Douglass’s own essay, “Self-Made Men,” which he delivered as a speech more than fifty times in his later years of life. Here, Douglass focuses on the nature and characteristics of “men who owe little or nothing to birth, relationship, friendly surroundings; to wealth