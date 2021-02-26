Ayn Rand said that the only names in philosophy she could recommend were “the three _A_s: Aristotle, Aquinas, and Ayn Rand.” She also tipped her hat to Francis Bacon, John Locke, and the American founders. But in the long line of thinkers before Rand, there were others who groped toward an objective basis of knowledge and morality, some of whom made significant progress. One of them was Thomas Reid (1710–1796), founder of the Scottish philosophical school now known as common-sense realism. His is a chapter that most histories of philosophy skip—including even Dr. Leonard Peikoff’s excellent course. This essay provides a taste of Reid’s philosophy, with an emphasis on parallels between Reid and Rand.

Students of both will, of course, find many substantial and important differences between them. For one, Rand witnessed the horrors of Communism and recognized that all such forms of collectivism were secularizations of the Christian moral code of sacrifice: altruism. Reid, by contrast, was an Enlightenment-era Christian who, between 1737 and 1752, was also a Presbyterian minister of the Church of Scotland. Despite this and many other differences between the two philosophers, some similarities are striking, and these make Reid an excellent foil against which to compare and better understand Rand’s views.

Moreover, Reid’s fierce wit, clear exposition of philosophic problems, and insightful solutions make him a thinker worth reading in his own right. Even his contemporary and ideological nemesis, the arch-skeptic David Hume, came to view Reid as a lucid thinker whose ideas posed real challenges to his own. . . . A mutual friend, Dr. Hugh Blair, sent him Reid’s first book, An Inquiry into the Human Mind on the Principles of Common Sense, a few sections at a time. “It is certainly very rare,” Hume afterward wrote to Reid,

that a piece so deeply philosophical is wrote with so much spirit, and affords so much entertainment to the reader. . . . I must do you the justice to own that, when I enter into your ideas, no man appears to express himself with greater perspicuity than you do—a talent which, above all others, is requisite in that species of literature which you have cultivated. There are some objections which I would willingly propose to the chapter, Of Sight, did I not suspect that they proceed from my not sufficiently understanding it; and I am the more confirmed in this suspicion, as Dr Blair tells me that the former objections I made had been derived chiefly from that cause. . . . I shall only say that, if you have been able to clear up these abstruse and important subjects, instead of being mortified, I shall be so vain as to pretend to a share of the praise; and shall think that my errors, by having at least some coherence, had led you to make a more strict review of my principles, which were the common ones, and to perceive their futility.

Here are some reasons to dig up Reid’s spirited and “deeply philosophical” works: his Inquiry (1764), Essays on the Intellectual Powers of Man (1785), and Essays on the Active Powers of the Human Mind (1788).

1. Reid attacked philosophic skepticism at the root.

During the Age of Enlightenment, the weed of skepticism grew up alongside the tree of knowledge, threatening to choke it off. Today, the dominant story of modern philosophy is essentially a time lapse of the growth of this weed. It begins with Descartes who, to put knowledge on a more solid foundation, resolved to doubt everything—even his own existence—and patiently rebuild his beliefs on the basis of “clear and distinct” ideas. He held that sense perception, misleading as it sometimes seems to be, could not be trusted. “From time to time I have found that the senses deceive,” he wrote, “and it is prudent never to trust completely those who have deceived us even once.” No matter: The ideas at the foundation of knowledge are innate, baked into the human mind, and we can tease out all truths upon their basis.

John Locke then toppled the Cartesian system, arguing forcefully that there are no such things as innate ideas, that all ideas are products of experience, whether of sensations from the external world or reflections upon the contents and operations of our minds. But, he added, our ideas are the only things we can ever know directly; and, to a large extent, those of the external world don’t reflect it as it really is.

Why suppose there is such an external, material world?, asked the Bishop of Cloyne, George Berkeley. There isn’t, he answered; there are only minds and ideas, and God puts ideas into our minds directly. But, retorted David Hume, there is no God. Nor is there really any “you.” The only thing “we” can be certain really exists is a constant stream of impressions and ideas. All “we” perceive is a scramble of disconnected stimuli, and “we” make a lot of unfounded leaps from incomplete data to mistaken conclusions.

Consolidating these and other counter-enlightenment currents, Immanuel Kant offered what the philosopher David Stove has called “the biggest, though also the simplest, bluff ever tried.” He supposed that the world is cut in two. This world of appearance in which we live and experience our lives is governed by scientific principles. But the world as it actually is lies beyond the bounds of our experience and comprehension.

As for this scientifically governed realm of experience, said Kant, thinkers went astray by trying to explain how the mind grasps it. Just as Copernicus had flipped on its head the common view that the Sun revolves around the Earth, so Kant prosecuted what he called a “Copernican revolution,” supposing that the mind does not grasp reality but rather shapes it. He wrote,

It has hitherto been assumed that our cognition must conform to the objects; but all attempts to ascertain anything about these objects a priori, by means of conceptions, and thus to extend the range of our knowledge, have been rendered abortive by this assumption. Let us then make the experiment whether we may not be more successful in metaphysics, if we assume that the objects must conform to our cognition.

Kant ultimately concluded that objects do conform to the mind. What we regard as knowledge may or may not be true. Our sciences tell us less about the world than they do about the way our minds organize and structure human experience. The skeptical implications of Kant’s views were drawn out and clearly demonstrated by his 19th-century successors, including Johann Fichte, G. W. F. Hegel, Friedrich Schleiermacher, Arthur Schopenhauer, Friedrich Nietzsche, Søren Kierkegaard, and others.

But Kant was not the only thinker awakened from his “dogmatic slumber” (as he put it) by Hume’s skepticism. Thomas Reid was, too, and his philosophy of common-sense realism, as its name indicates, provided an answer to Humean skepticism entirely different from Kant’s. As such, it constitutes another side of the story of modern philosophy—one that is rarely told.

Reid, before anyone else, grasped that the problems in Hume’s philosophy lay primarily in his starting points—points that Reid, too, had long taken for granted, as had most thinkers in history. The essence of Reid’s philosophy, as he would tell a friend, “lies, I think, chiefly, in having called in question the common theory of ideas, or images of things in the mind, being the only objects of thought.” He was the first to ascertain that “All the arguments urged by Berkeley and Hume against the existence of a material world, are grounded on this principle, That we do not perceive external objects themselves, but certain images or ideas in our own minds.” Philosophers call this belief—that we do not perceive external objects but only some mental representation of them—representationalism.

The roots of this theory, said Reid, stretch back to Plato’s “Theory of Ideas,” also known as the theory of forms. Plato held that what makes different objects of the same type similar is that they are material manifestations of the same Idea—Ideas being immaterial, nonspatial, atemporal forms or patterns existing in another dimension. “Of the writers that are extant,” Reid reported, Plato “first introduced the word idea into philosophy.”Aristotle and his followers, the Peripatetics, rejected Plato’s otherworldly theory and, on Reid’s interpretation, held instead that the forms or essences of objects exist within them: We perceive objects when they fire off invisible particles or “phantasms,” which impinge upon our sense organs and cause impressions in the brain.

Descartes rejected these phantasms but accepted their effects—impressions or images in the brain—and resurrected Plato’s term for them: ideas.

Locke—who accepted the theory of ideas from Descartes and “begs pardon of s for the frequent use of the word idea” throughout his Essay Concerning Human Understanding—devotes only a single paragraph to the subject. He says that ideas are “whatsoever is the object of the understanding when a man thinks,” and he construes “thinking” broadly to cover all operations of the mind—not just reflection and imagination, but also perception. He figured that the existence of ideas would be “easily granted,” and it was. As Hume scholar Berry Stroud wrote, for example, Hume “never asks himself whether the theory of ideas is correct, and he never gives any arguments in support of it.” On Reid’s survey, this was true of most thinkers who accepted it. “I cannot help thinking,” he wrote, “that the whole history of philosophy has never furnished an instance of an opinion so unanimously entertained by Philosophers upon so slight grounds.” But why should we believe that all we ever perceive or think about are these supposed things called “ideas”?

In any operation of the mind, Reid pointed out, there are three elements: a mind, its object, and its actions. For instance, “in the perception of an external object,” he said, “all languages distinguish three things—the mind that perceives, the operation of that mind, which is called perception, and the object perceived. Nothing appears more evident to a mind untutored by philosophy, than that these three are distinct things, which, though related, ought never to be confounded.”

However, “Philosophers have introduced a fourth thing in this process, which they call the idea of the object,” said Reid, and their use of “idea” confounds the object of the mind with the actions of the mind. Consider that people often use “idea” interchangeably with “a thought.” But a thought, Reid stressed, is an act of the mind, what we might think of as the action of mentally grasping something. If you think of a lightbulb that you saw yesterday, for instance, your mind is performing the action of projecting what it looked like or focusing on some facet of it, say, the fact that it turns electricity into light by means of a filament. This so-called “idea” of the lightbulb is not a thing in itself but an action of the mind. And the object or content of that action is not an “idea” but the lightbulb you saw or some aspect of it.

Likewise, for imagination: “what is commonly called the image of a thing in the mind, is no more than the act or operation of the mind in conceiving it. . . . That very mode of thinking which we call conception, is by another name called an image in the mind.”⁠ For instance, imagining a woman in a red dress holding a wine glass is an act of the mind. However, in this case, the object of the mind is not a real thing but is created or its constituent parts assembled by the mind. In all cases, “We know nothing that is properly in the mind but thought and, when anything else is said to be in the mind, the expression must be figurative, and signify some kind of thought.”

Insofar as we use “idea” to mean a thought or action of the mind, we speak intelligibly. But Reid’s predecessors reified ideas, supposing them to be nouns (things) instead of verbs (actions), (just as Plato reified essences as “ideas” or “forms”). As Locke put it in a letter to the Bishop of Worcester, “the things signified by ideas, are nothing but the immediate objects of our minds in thinking.” Not true, said Reid; this blurs the line between actions of the mind and the object of those actions.

Of course, we can refer to actions, whether mental or physical, as things. The gesture of raising your thumb, for instance, is called “a thumbs-up.” And we can refer to mentally grasping something (an action) as a mental grasp on something (a thing). Instead of saying you thought of a lightbulb, you could say you had a thought or an idea of one. Instead of saying you imagined a woman in a red dress holding a wine glass, you could say you had an image or idea of her. Grammarians call this nominalization: “the process or result of forming a noun or noun phrase from a clause or a verb.” But then the “thing” you’re referring to is, in fact, an action.

However, said Reid, philosophers often and mistakenly supposed that ideas are not actions of the mind but materials upon which the mind acts. And, given that they held that ideas are the sole materials upon which the mind acts, they reduced all operations of the mind—perception, reflection, imagination, and so forth—to the “perception” of ideas. But they didn’t do so on the basis of any evidence. This “theory of ideas,” said Reid, is a baseless hypothesis.

Likewise, Ayn Rand realized that “concepts pertaining to the products of psychological processes, such as ‘knowledge,’ ‘science,’ ‘idea,’ etc.,” all “require special consideration” and are easy to misconstrue. Similar to Reid, she wrote,

Two fundamental attributes are involved in every state, aspect, or function of man’s consciousness: content and action—the content of awareness, and the action of consciousness in regard to that content. . . . To form concepts of consciousness, one must isolate the action from the content of a given state of consciousness, by a process of abstraction.

The concept of “thought,” for instance, “is formed by retaining the distinguishing characteristics of psychological action (a purposefully directed process of cognition) and by omitting the particular contents as well as the degree of the intellectual effort’s intensity” (emphasis added). The concept of “knowledge” is formed “by retaining its distinguishing characteristics (a mental grasp of a fact(s) of reality, reached either by perceptual observation or by a process of reason based on perceptual observation) and omitting the particular fact(s) involved.” The concept of a “concept,” falls in this same category: “A concept is a mental integration of two or more units which are isolated according to a specific characteristic(s) and united by a specific definition.” These “mental grasps” (knowledge) and “mental integrations” (concepts) are, like ideas, acts of a mind. Like a thumbs up, they can be cognized as things or, as Rand put it, “mental entits.” But these “entities” are the products of a selective focus on “psychological action.”

Reid pointed out a further complication with the theory of ideas; even if we were to grant the existence of these supposed things called ideas, they could not help us explain or account for the phenomena in question: our means of perceiving, imagining, remembering, and all the other operations of our minds. For instance, according to the common theory of ideas, our sensory faculties convey sensations, which give rise to ideas in the form of “images” in mind. The images supposedly impress upon the mind, like a seal upon wax, resulting in perception. But, Reid pointed out, an impression alone could not explain how perception works. For instance, though a seal may leave an impression in wax, we don’t suppose that the wax thereby perceives anything. A hammer may leave an impression in a piece of metal, but the metal doesn’t perceive anything.

Conjecturing, without evidence, that we perceive ideas instead of external objects does not explain what perception is or how it works—never mind why it’s more plausible than perceiving external objects directly. Professor Lorne Falkenstein explains Reid’s position:

Since we must nevertheless accept that n occurs, we might as well allow that we are so constituted as to e external objects, rather than brain impressions. After all, the former is no more mysterious an operation than the latter, it provides us with a more direct and simple account of the cognitive achievement we are seeking to explain, and it conforms better with the introspective evidence (we seem to perceive objects outside of us in space, not impressions in our brains).

2. Reid formulated a doctrine of direct realism similar, in some respects, to that of Rand.

As we’ve seen, Locke’s (and Descartes’s) theory of ideas held that the senses convey images of external things to the mind through the medium of ideas, thus severing any direct link between man and the external world. Philosophers call this theory indirect realism and contrast it with naive realism, which holds (1) that we perceive external objects directly—not ideas of them—and (2), as Pierre Le Morvan puts it, “perceived objects or events always appear exactly as they are.”

Although Locke rejected naive realism’s first premise, he accepted a modified version of its second premise: In order for our ideas to provide us with accurate knowledge, they have to mirror reality “as it really is”—they must resemble the things they convey. We can call this the resemblance hypothesis. Reid thought this hypothesis, like the theory of ideas itself, led straight to the skepticism of Berkeley and Hume. In claiming that man is confined to directly experiencing only his own ideas, the theory of ideas precludes advocates from claiming—with any consistency, at least—that their ideas resemble the external world. And the resemblance hypothesis progressively became more suspect as philosophers and scientists began amassing reasons why mental experiences cannot be like or resemble qualities of inert matter.

Relevant here is Locke’s distinction between primary and secondary qualities. For example, in Locke’s view, we all see a given strawberry as having the same shape (a so-called “primary quality”). But different people, or even the same person under different circumstances, may experience its color, taste, and smell differently (all supposed “secondary qualities”). One person might have a very acute sensation of its smell and a correspondingly vivid experience of it, whereas another might have a cold and so hardly be able to smell it at all, leading him to a very different experience. And if two people each were to take a bite of that strawberry, one might taste it as very sweet, whereas another who had just brushed his teeth would taste it as bitter, again leaving each with different—indeed, conflicting—experiences.

So, Locke held that we all perceive, in the same way, an object’s “primary” qualities, including its bulk, figure, number, and motion, because our perceptions of these qualities resemble what the quality really is, in and of itself. We perceive these qualities, as Norman Kemp Smith put it, via a “mirror-like mode of representation.”

By contrast, variations among relevant causal factors lead to different experiences of an object’s “secondary qualities,” including color, taste, smell, or sound. So, Locke and others held, our perceptions of these qualities don’t resemble the qualities themselves; such perceptions are merely effects that exist only in our minds and so don’t give us knowledge of the external world.

The resemblance hypothesis that Locke and others adopted from naive realism led them to think that the only genuine knowledge we get through the senses pertains to the “primary qualities” of bulk, figure, number, and motion. We have many “ideas of sensation” when viewing a dining room set, for instance. Our ideas of the shape of the table, the number of chairs, and the motion of someone sitting down supposedly resemble real external qualities. But those of the table’s amber color, the smell of the varnish, and the sound of the chair being slid across a rug do not. They are only the mental effects on us of some underlying material qualities that we don’t perceive.

About a decade after Locke’s death, Berkeley wrote that everything we perceive is perceived via sensible qualities, but sensible qualities exist only in sentient beings. Like Locke, he held that we perceive sensible qualities as “ideas of sensation,” but, he added, nothing “but an idea can be like an idea.” Our mental experience of the shape of a strawberry might resemble another person’s mental experience of its shape, but it cannot resemble something that is not a mental experience at all. All perceived qualities, said Berkeley, are like Locke’s “secondary qualities” in that they are purely mental experiences, not resemblances of a supposed external, material world.

Reid recognized that, in limited respects, both Locke and Berkeley had gotten something right. Our sensations are the products of a process involving our sense organs and our minds. Because they are processed by our faculties of awareness, they must be distinguishable from the material things we perceive by them. So, our sensations do not simply reflect their material causes.

This being the case, accepting the hypothesis that we can only know things of which we have resembling images or ideas in the mind leads inexorably to skepticism. If the resemblance hypothesis is true, we must be incapable of knowing the external material world.

But, said Reid, given that we do have such knowledge, this resemblance hypothesis must be wrong.

The argument, leading to a false conclusion, recoils against the hypothesis from which it was drawn, and thus directs its force backward. If the qualities of body were known to us only by sensations that resemble them, then colour, and sound, and heat could be no qualities of body; but these are real qualities of body; and, therefore, the qualities of body are not known only by means of sensations that resemble them.

Rejecting the resemblance hypothesis that Locke and company had adopted from naive realism, Reid formulated a new, natural, direct realism that, in several respects, anticipated Ayn Rand’s realism.

Crucial to understanding Reid’s realism is his distinction between sensations and perceptions. Rand would later write that “chronologically, man’s consciousness develops in three stages: the stage of sensations, the perceptual, the conceptual.” Reid is widely credited with having been the first to make this strict distinction between sensation and perception (and he likewise held that what Rand called the conceptual stage rests upon the earlier two). Citing philosopher H. H. Price and psychologist J. J. Gibson, Professor James Van Cleve writes, “To Reid we owe the now familiar distinction between sensation and perception.”

Reid taught not only philosophy but many branches of natural philosophy, or what we today call science. He read widely on physiology, including the physiology of vision, and this may have helped him toward the distinction between sensations and perception. In his Inquiry, Reid referenced Dr. William Cheselden’s account of a blind patient who had recently regained his vision: “He (the patient) knew not the shape of anything, nor any one thing from another, however different in shape or magnitude.” It appears that, at first, he saw merely a wash of color; and only after some experience was he able to distinguish between objects.

Similarly, Rand later wrote, “As far as can be ascertained, an infant’s sensory experience is an undifferentiated chaos.” In time, though, she held, the infant’s brain begins to automatically integrate sensations, giving rise to perception.

Reid may have thought similarly, though he lacked the concept of “integration.” It was not part of his lexicon, nor of the philosophical lexicon more broadly. It did not appear in the works of Bacon, Descartes, Locke, Berkeley, Hume, Reid, or Reid’s greatest successor, Dugald Stewart. If we trust the Oxford English Dictionary, the first use of “integrate”—in the sense of “to put together (parts or elements) so as to form one whole”—was in an essay in the very first issue of the Edinburgh Review, published in 1802, six years after Reid’s death. However, Reid held that, at least with visual perception, our minds must “put together” certain elements.

Rand held, “Sensations, as such, are not retained in man’s memory, nor is man able to experience a pure isolated sensation.” Reid, by contrast, did not rule out the possibility of such an experience but held that attending to one’s sensations is extremely difficult; only artists regularly attempt to do so, and this is the hardest part of their job.

He held that just as we automatize the connection between words and their meaning, so we automatize the connection between sensations and perceptions. In both cases, the relation is that between a sign and the thing signified. “Nature intended s only for signs,” he wrote, “and in the whole course of life they are put to no other use. The mind has acquired a confirmed and inveterate habit of inattention to them; for they no sooner appear, than quick as lightning the thing signified [or perceived] succeeds, and engrosses all our regard.” So, on Reid’s account, sensations are signs by which we learn to automatically perceive the things signified.

Unlike learning and automatizing the connections between words and their meanings, though, learning and automatizing the connections between sensations and perceptions is not under our conscious control and does not require any reasoning. We do not infer our perceptions from our sensations. Anticipating the educator Maria Montessori, Reid indicated how children naturally learn to automatize the perceptual processes.

From the time that children begin to use their hands, Nature directs them to handle everything over and over, to look at it while they handle it, and to put it in various positions, and at various distances from the eye. We are apt to excuse this as a childish diversion, because they must be doing something, and have not reason to entertain themselves in a more manly way. But, if we think more justly, we shall find, that they are engaged in the most serious and important study; and, if they had all the reason of a philosopher, they could not be more properly employed. For it is this childish employment that enables them to make the proper use of their eyes. They are thereby every day acquiring habits of perception, which are of greater importance than anything we can teach them.

Reid thought, “All the systems of philosophers about our senses and their objects have split upon this rock, of not distinguishing properly sensations, which can have no existence but when they are felt, from the things suggested by them,” meaning the things we perceive by them. By distinguishing between sensation and perception—between signs and things signified—Reid could answer those whose skepticism was rooted in the theory of ideas (the theory that the only immediate objects of the mind are ideas) and the resemblance hypothesis. True, our sensations are the product of mental processing and are categorically different from their material causes in the external world. Moreover, our sensations do not resemble those causes.

But (perhaps, beyond a certain level of developmental maturity) we aren’t aware of sensations at all—except by extreme mental effort and focus. What we are directly aware of is the external world. We perceive the external world in a process facilitated by sensations of which we are unaware. But, Reid held, the world is not represented to us by sensations, ideas, or any third factor, as supposed by the representationalism of Locke and Descartes. Rather, it is presented to us directly via perception. Thus, Reid upheld what philosophers call presentationism or direct realism while distancing himself from the problems involved in naive realism—problems that Locke and other proponents of the theory of ideas unwittingly absorbed. As Le Morvan states,

One can be a Direct Realist without being so naïve or ignorant as to think that in the actual world (and relevantly similar possible worlds), humans perceive external objects or events directly in the sense that there are no causal intermediaries between the external object or event and the percipient. Does this concession entail the falsity of Direct Realism? No. In holding that external objects or events are immediate or direct objects of perception, Direct Realists deny that perception of these external objects or events must be mediated by a prior awareness (emphasis added) of causal intermediaries in the causal series eventuating in perception.

Ayn Rand would also uphold presentationism and direct realism, repudiating the remnant of naive realism I’ve been calling the resemblance hypothesis. But she did so in a very different way. She, too, distinguished between sensation and perception, but she did not rely on this distinction, as Reid did, to explain why mental experiences do not resemble external things or why certain aspects of perception are variable. Rather, she pointed to the fact that perception is the product of a process involving both the object of awareness and our means of awareness. Changes in either—or relevant differences in the sensory faculties of different observers—can impact the perception resulting from this process. Explaining her view, Dr. Leonard Peikoff wrote,

Our sensations are caused in part by objects in reality. They are also—an equally important point—caused in part by our organs of perception, which are responsible for the fact that we perceive objects in the form of sensations of color, sound, smell, and so forth. A being with radically different senses would presumably perceive reality in correspondingly different forms. Ayn Rand observes, however, that a difference in sensory form among perceivers is precisely that: it is a difference in the form of perceiving the same objects, the same one reality.

What Rand called a “percept” is part object and part subject in the sense that it is the result of a causal process involving both the object and our means of awareness. On this view, it is incomprehensible to speak of a “resemblance” between a percept and an object (or part of an object). Although, metaphysically, there are two things, epistemologically, there is one process uniting those two things—and one unified result.

Despite these differences, in the history of philosophy, Reid’s view marks an important precedent to Rand’s. “Almost alone among the great modern philosophers” writes Van Cleve, “Reid sought to uphold a direct realist theory of perception.”

Acknowledgments: I would like to thank Andrew Bernstein, Lee Pierson, Carrie-Ann Biondi, and Robert Begley for their helpful comments on earlier versions of this article. I would especially like to thank Shoshana Milgram for providing leads that were an enormous help to my research and for her thoughts on the article. However, herein I speak only for myself.