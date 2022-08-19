Editor’s note: This is a lightly edited version of a speech delivered at TOS-Con 2022. The written version retains the character of an oral presentation.

Let’s start with a little experiment. Listen to this short clip of music and take note if at any point you feel chills or goosebumps or the like.

Do you feel that? That’s Merry Clayton’s background vocal on “Gimme Shelter” by the Rolling Stones, and it gives me chills every time.

Music is an incredibly potent force. It can give us goosebumps; it can make us laugh; it can make us cry. It can unlock long-forgotten memories and flood us with emotions. It can transfix us, and it can activate the same reward circuits in the brain as drugs, sex, and candy. It can also activate the brain’s stress circuits, releasing cortisol.

Twenty-five years ago, scientists thought that our capacities for language were on the left side of the brain and those for music were on the right. But our understanding has come a tremendous way since then. According to Daniel Levitin, a neuroscientist who studies music’s effects on the brain, music affects almost every area of the brain so far studied. After former congresswoman Gabby Giffords survived a gunshot wound to the head, she had to relearn how to speak. She did that using music therapy. Music enabled her to rewire her brain. Music can also increase the size of certain structures within the brain, most notably the corpus callosum, the bundle of nerves that connects the left and right hemispheres. Children who play musical instruments have larger corpus callosa than those who don’t, and they do better on tests of critical thinking and creative problem solving. And as everybody who’s ever taken part in karaoke knows, singing—especially with groups of people—can help rid us of anxiety, depression, and feelings of loneliness. Singing in groups can release oxytocin and enhance social bonding.

How many people woke up with music this morning? How many people worked out to music? How many people commuted with music playing in the car or in earbuds? For many, music is a near constant part of our lives. We use it to buoy our moods and to help us fall asleep at night. It’s a life-enhancing “drug,” and we’re all hooked on it.

But most of us don’t really know how or why music works the way it does, why it affects us the way it does, why we like the songs that we do. It’s the closest thing that we rational 21st-century people have to alchemy. We have our broth of Beatles with a pinch of Pink Floyd and a dash of Hendrix, and maybe some beheaded Black Sabbath bats—and that’s our stew for the day. But, for the most part, we have no idea why or how the stew works. . . .

Nothing is wrong with that, of course, just as nothing is wrong with not knowing why, when you flip a switch, a light comes on. Like wine, you can enjoy music without having any specific skills or knowledge, which is great. That’s really fortunate for us. But as with wine—and everything else—knowledge is power. The more you know, the more you can pinpoint what you really like, figure out under what conditions that music is most effective for you, and prime the pump for ever greater musical enjoyment.

So that’s our goal for today. We’re going to tramp through various fields—music, physiology, neuroscience—all of which require a lifetime of study to become an expert. I’m no expert, but I have spent my life making and recording music. I started playing guitar at about nine. I was always fascinated with the intersection of science and sound. That led me to go to school for audio engineering, and I wound up in the music industry in Nashville, working in recording studios and on the road with bands. My hope is that I’ve learned enough over the years to serve as your guide today through some of the fascinating research that’s been done. We’ll be relying on the work of several outstanding scientists, including David Huron, Elizabeth Hellmuth Margulis, Daniel Levitin, and Nolan Gasser, whose books I heartily recommend to anyone wanting to learn more about this subject.

So, first things first: What is music? To wrap our heads around the answer, we’ll consider what happens in our heads when we hear music.

One really important thing that happens when we listen to music is that it causes synchronous neural firing in the brain, meaning that it can cause groups of neurons to fire at the same time and rate. A poetic way to put it is that music plays the brain.

Perhaps you’ve heard the phrase “neurons that fire together wire together.” This is really important for understanding music’s effect on us and its ability to shape and improve our lives. Dr. Lee Bartel has done a lot of work in this field, and according to him, brain regions operating at different brainwave frequencies do not speak to one another. When brain regions don’t talk to one another, bad things can happen. For instance, when two brain regions involved in motor processing don’t talk to one another, people develop dyskinesia, uncontrolled movements, as with Parkinson’s. When two brain regions associated with memory don’t talk to one another, people get amnesia, dementia, Alzheimer’s.

What music can do is help jump-start the conversation between brain regions and reverse the symptoms of such diseases, which is amazing. We just put it on for enjoyment, but it can function as medicine.

But all of that requires sound that meets certain parameters. Let’s listen to something that flouts those parameters and so makes a good foil for better understanding music. This is a mathematically devised sequence of tones used in submarine echolocation. With echolocation, the big technological problem is distinguishing between pings being transmitted and those being received. To solve this problem, mathematicians devised a sequence of tones that lacks repetition in every parameter. This is mathematician Scott Rickard introducing us to what he calls the “world’s ugliest piece of music.” Take a listen.

OK, did you get chills or goosebumps from that? Expect that one to top the charts any day now.

This ping lacks repetition in every single parameter, and what it highlights is the fact that repetition is key to our understanding and enjoyment of music. If you think about a musical phrase or passage, the fact that it repeats, even with slight variation, demarcates a clear beginning and ending, which enables us to hear that phrase as one unit. The necessity of repetition in music helps clarify what music is; it helps us toward a definition of music.

It’s funny how this works, too. Elizabeth Hellmuth Margulis’s book is called On Repeat: How Music Plays the Mind, and she talks about how even a simple nonsense phrase, when repeated in a rhythmic pattern, begins to sound like music. For example, on the plane coming here, a flight attendant kept repeating the same phrase in a sing-song voice: “Snacks or alcohol? Snacks or alcohol? Snacks or alcohol?” The more she repeated it, the more it started to sound like music. I could almost begin to hear, in my “mind’s ear,” Kanye West rapping over it.

The point is: Repetition is key to what music is. So, at this point, I want to offer a working definition of music: Music is sound organized into audible patterns, giving rise to directly perceivable sonic entities. When we hear music, we directly perceive audible patterns. If a group of sounds is made up of mathematically devised patterns that we cannot audibly perceive, as with the submarine ping, then it’s not music. Music is comprised of patterns that we can audibly recognize.

This puts us in a better position to understand how music conveys meaning. Why is it that we have this incredibly complex auditory processor on top of our shoulders? Well, like every organ and biological mechanism that we have, its purpose is to keep us alive. When we hear a tiger crouching in the grass behind us, or a boulder rolling down the canyon in front of us, we can respond appropriately and remain alive. We can detect action in all directions.

Detecting action in our environment is an incredibly important biological function. And music leverages the same biological structures that enable us to detect action in the environment around us. This is key to understanding how music conveys meaning.

According to Professor David Berry of Converse University, music conveys action itself. This is interesting because we know, metaphysically, that there can be no action without an actor. Yet, if Berry is right, then with music, what we hear, in effect, is action apart from anyone or anything taking the action (though, as we’ll see, our brains quickly fill the gaps). We hear a stylized representation of action itself.

If this is true, it would help explain the universal link between music and dance. We hear some sonic representation of action, and we want to complement or act it out. It would also explain why, when we let ourselves be carried along with music—close our eyes and just let it take us away—we experience something like Disney’s Fantasia: Our minds suggest entities taking the actions we hear—maybe not even full-fledged entities, perhaps just little specks of light flying here and there.

We also regularly do something like this in nonmusical contexts. Suppose you’re sitting at a desk in an apartment building and you hear a door slam. You hear steps walking down the hall, you can tell that the person is wearing high heels, and you hear a relatively high-pitched voice. Already, although you haven’t seen the entity taking the actions, the sonic representation of those actions tells you a great deal about the entity acting. From the slamming door, for instance, you know something about the psychological state of the person taking the actions, that person’s emotions and mood. You probably have an idea of what material the door is made of. The high heels indicate that the “actor” is probably female, and the pitch range of her voice confirms this. We perceive all these audible indicators of action, and from them, we’re able to discern many things about entities acting in our environment.

From here, it’s not difficult to grasp how composers could leverage this system to create stylized representations of action. A composer who wanted to convey the scene we just discussed could use percussion, maybe a kick drum and snare, to represent the slamming door and the high heels walking toward us. He could approximate the woman’s voice with a wail on the violin or maybe a clarinet.

But, of course, musicians and composers are not confined to such literal representations of physical actions. Over the centuries, they’ve devised musical mechanisms for conveying action in more and more stylized ways, for instance, condensing a twenty-minute summer storm to a few minutes, as in Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony. And they’ve figured out how to convey emotions and moods, which are forms of psychological action. An emotion is a lightning-fast evaluation of an experience, and moods are accumulated evaluations of a whole slew of experiences. Like other forms of action, these psychological actions can be conveyed via combinations of melody, harmony, and rhythm.

If, as Berry holds, music conveys action, this also explains how different people can hear the same sonic qualities but have entirely different evaluations. As we experience all the time, people can see the same actions or events and come to vastly different evaluations. If the team you’re rooting for in the Stanley Cup scores a goal, your evaluation and emotional response will be very different than if you happened to be rooting for the opposing team. Your evaluation of the exact same action depends on your values and your context.

The rough equivalent of your team affiliation in the realm of art is what Ayn Rand called “sense of life,” which she defined as “an emotional, subconsciously integrated appraisal of man and existence.” We’ve all known people who are incredibly sour. It doesn’t matter how good things are in their lives. If anything goes wrong, they treat it as the norm. And we all know others who are absolutely bombproof. They might have some fluctuations in their mood, but they roll with the punches and see life as essentially positive. Any pain they feel, to paraphrase Rand, “only goes down so deep.” These two types have very different senses of life. If you think that life is a Shakespearean tragedy, that we’re all doomed to pursue dreams that we can never attain, then you will have a greater affinity to music that expresses that view. If you believe deep down that life is wonderful and that your dreams are yours to achieve, you’ll have greater affinity with music that portrays that view—and so on for every shade and variety in between.

Does this tell us, then, that some music is definitively good and some is definitively rotten? We can certainly assess two recordings and ask whether one requires more skill to compose and perform. But the standard for judging what to listen to is the same as it is for judging whether to take any other action: What to listen to depends on your life and your flourishing. The questions to ask are: Will listening to this help me flourish—or will it predispose me to thoughts and actions that are bad for my life?

I’m not suggesting that if “Baby Got Back” comes on the radio, and you start singing along, you are or will become a misogynist or a skank. I’m not suggesting that if you like the song “Last Resort” by Papa Roach, that means you will commit suicide. The first studies I know of that tried linking listening habits to behavior came out after Tipper Gore’s campaign in Congress to get parental advisory stickers on albums, and they painted a grim picture. But studies in the decades since largely have failed to replicate their results. At this point, many scientists think that these results have essentially been debunked.

In any case, statistics don’t override our free will. Regardless of any statistical link, we each have the choice and ability to determine how we will act in response to any given piece of music and the emotions it gives rise to. Along with that, we each have the responsibility to ask ourselves whether listening to this song, this album, this genre is good for our lives or bad. Each of us is alone in the driver’s seat.

But we also shouldn’t forget that what we listen to can have tremendous measurable psychological and physiological effects on us. According to Audio Technica, a company that makes high-end audio products, we spend twelve to thirteen years of our lives listening to music. If the psychologists’ observation holds that our environment can massively impact how we view the world and how we act, then we ought to think carefully about our musical friends—the artists we go to for inspiration or motivation. We want our musical friends to be saying, “yes, you can—and here’s how,” not, “no, you can’t—and here’s why.”

Consider that, from third to eighth grade, I listened to almost nothing but Metallica. I could listen to five Metallica albums back-to-back and not think twice about it. That was my thing. Every morning on the school bus, I would listen to aggressive guitars, pounding drums, and lyrics about nightmares and war. I would get to school, and what do you think would happen? If I did poorly on a test or did something embarrassing, do you think that I saw things on the bright side? What happens when you prime the pump with negatives is that you see more of them. We should consider, even beyond lyrics from which we might take inspiration or advice, the psychological and physiological effects of music. Music can alter our view of the world. Let’s do another quick experiment. Watch this video and think about what’s happening and how it makes you feel.

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/p/video]

OK, now let’s watch it again but with a different soundtrack. Keep in mind the same things: What do you think is happening, and how does it make you feel? Here’s the video.

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/p/video]

You get the idea, right? Music can alter our view of the world. This was what was happening to me on the school bus in the morning. In Rand’s words, music slants our consciousness.

But we have to keep in mind, before we go moralizing about music, that the opposite is also true. What we’re viewing, our context when we’re perceiving the world, can vastly alter the musical meaning of what we’re listening to. To demonstrate this, let’s hear the same music with a slightly different video. Again, pay attention to what’s happening and how it makes you feel.

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/p/video]

So, first, did the emotional meaning of that music change for you from the previous video to this one? And second, did it change for you between the beginning of this last video and the end?

The point is: The emotional meaning of music can be vastly different depending on what we associate it with. Take another example. The last time my wife and I came to Colorado, we landed at Eagle-Vale airport, and we were eager to start our adventure—except it seemed that everybody in the world was there trying to get a rental car, and we were behind them. So, we had to wait an hour, hour and a half, to get a rental car. When we finally got it, we were so excited to be mobile again and to start our adventure, and we sought out just the right song to kick things off. It was not a song that, in a normal context, either of us would even think to listen to—but it made perfect sense in the context that we repurposed it for. That song was “Freedom 90!” by George Michael. We were free again, happy to get back on the road, and the chorus of that song, in particular, took on new meaning for us within that context. Now, every time we get a rental car, wherever we travel, it’s the first song we play; we made a little tradition out of it.

The point is that music can change our view of the world—and our view of the world, including what we happen to be viewing when we hear a piece of music, can change our view of the music. It goes both ways.

So, we can debate who’s better: Jimi Hendrix or Stevie Ray Vaughan; The Beatles or The Rolling Stones; Mozart or Beethoven; Eminem or Jay Z; Louis Armstrong or the Benny Goodman Trio. And it’s good to consider the reasons for our own and other people’s artistic preferences. Maybe we’ll find something that we didn’t know we were missing. But we should also be conscious of the fact that the purposes for which people listen to music, the things they associate with that music, the things that attract them to it, often are uniquely individual—and we ought to honor that uniqueness both for ourselves and for others.