Movie adaptations of great novels are almost always inferior to the original work. But that may not be the case for Guillermo del Toro’s new version of Frankstein, which hits cinemas and Netflix tomorrow. In his new review of the movie, Tim White argues that del Toro’s adaptation is both faithful and creative in how it adapts this philosophically rich story. After reading Tim’s review, I can’t wait to see what the creator of such cinematic art as Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water has done with Mary Shelley’s classic tale.

Also new this week, Craig Biddle has dived deep into the weeds of metaethics on his Substack, Thinking in Principles. Although the article is a little on the technical side for TOS, those of you who delight in the philosophic nitty-gritty are sure to enjoy it. Meanwhile, from the archive, I explain why I think my fellow Brits should reject monarchy and embrace rights, and Alexander V. Marriott sets the record straight on Abraham Lincoln’s legacy. Lastly, we look back on the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and acknowledge the service of those who risk everything in the defense of freedom as we approach Veterans’ Day.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles!

Thomas Walker-Werth

What’s New?

Philosophy The Objective vs. the Intrinsic and Subjective in Metaethics Craig Biddle · Nov 5 I recently wrote a short essay titled “Moral Realism and Anti-Realism vs. the Metaethics of Life,” which is a tad more technical than what we typically publish in The Objective Standard. So I published it on my personal Substack, Thinking in Principles. But I want to bring it to your attention in case you might be interested.



Read full story

Arts & Culture Frankenstein, Directed by Guillermo del Toro (Review) 2:24 PM Few (if any) novels have been adapted and retold more than Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. By 2025, almost no take on the story is both new and broadly faithful to the original, which left writer and director Guillermo del Toro with essentially one option: Tell the same story again but better. At this, he succeeds wonderfully; his adaptation is one of the best to date.



Read full story

From the Archive

Politics & Rights Getting Lincoln Right May 20, 2014 On November 8, 1864, Abraham Lincoln was reelected for a second term. Was he, as most Americans believe, a defender of individual rights, a foe of slavery, and a savior of the American republic? Or was he a tyrant who turned his back on essential founding principles of America, cynically instigated the bloody Civil War to expand federal power, and paved the way for the modern regulatory-entitlement state?



Read full story

Birthdays and Anniversaries

“Thank you TOS for being a shining beacon of reason and objectivity. You bring so much value to my life!” —Dan

Upgrade Your Subscription

Give a gift subscription

Copyright © 2025 The Objective Standard. All rights reserved.