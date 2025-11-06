TOS Weekly - Frankenstein's Redemption
Plus contrasting the objective with the intrinsic and subjective in metaethics; why Brits should reject monarchy and embrace rights; getting Abraham Lincoln right; and more.
Movie adaptations of great novels are almost always inferior to the original work. But that may not be the case for Guillermo del Toro’s new version of Frankstein, which hits cinemas and Netflix tomorrow. In his new review of the movie, Tim White argues that del Toro’s adaptation is both faithful and creative in how it adapts this philosophically rich story. After reading Tim’s review, I can’t wait to see what the creator of such cinematic art as Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water has done with Mary Shelley’s classic tale.
Also new this week, Craig Biddle has dived deep into the weeds of metaethics on his Substack, Thinking in Principles. Although the article is a little on the technical side for TOS, those of you who delight in the philosophic nitty-gritty are sure to enjoy it. Meanwhile, from the archive, I explain why I think my fellow Brits should reject monarchy and embrace rights, and Alexander V. Marriott sets the record straight on Abraham Lincoln’s legacy. Lastly, we look back on the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and acknowledge the service of those who risk everything in the defense of freedom as we approach Veterans’ Day.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles!
Thomas Walker-Werth
