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Few philosophers are as widely quoted as Friedrich Nietzsche—yet few truly understand his ideas. To do so requires disentangling his own contradictions and 150 years of his ideas being misconstrued by those entrusted to convey them. But, with the assistance of a capable, objective guide, it’s possible to get real value from his many powerful insights and novel ideas without falling pray to his misintegrations. One such guide is Sue Prideaux’s I Am Dynamite, and Margherita Bovo’s new review of this book demonstrates how it dispels many of the misconceptions that abound regarding Nietzsche’s philosophy, leaving the way clear to appreciate his many significant steps in the right direction.

Also this week, Craig Biddle discusses the nature and existence of free will with Gregg Caruso, and we celebrate the birthdays of swing music legend Duke Ellington and prolific author of Western novels Elmer Kelton.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Thomas F. Walker

Managing Editor

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