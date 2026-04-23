TOS Weekly - Getting Nietzsche Right
Plus the evidence for free will, the swinging life of Duke Ellington, and the rich, captivating fiction of Elmer Kelton
Welcome to TOS Weekly!
Few philosophers are as widely quoted as Friedrich Nietzsche—yet few truly understand his ideas. To do so requires disentangling his own contradictions and 150 years of his ideas being misconstrued by those entrusted to convey them. But, with the assistance of a capable, objective guide, it’s possible to get real value from his many powerful insights and novel ideas without falling pray to his misintegrations. One such guide is Sue Prideaux’s I Am Dynamite, and Margherita Bovo’s new review of this book demonstrates how it dispels many of the misconceptions that abound regarding Nietzsche’s philosophy, leaving the way clear to appreciate his many significant steps in the right direction.
Also this week, Craig Biddle discusses the nature and existence of free will with Gregg Caruso, and we celebrate the birthdays of swing music legend Duke Ellington and prolific author of Western novels Elmer Kelton.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,
Thomas F. Walker
Managing Editor
What’s New?
This Week’s Birthdays
Two Complete Novels of the American West: Hot Iron and The Time It Never Rained by Elmer Kelton (Review)
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