In the wake of last week’s horrific events in Sydney, it’s vital that we identify and oppose the ideology that motivated that atrocity and so many others like it. Craig Biddle does just that in his article “Ten Steps to End the Jihad Against the West.” That vicious crusade will end only when Western politicians and intellectuals stand up for the values that Americans, Australians, and all those lucky enough to grow up in the civilized world owe their freedom to: reason and rights.

Appeasing vicious, anti-life ideologies only enables them in the long run, a lesson the West should have learned in the 1940s. Adolf Hitler appointed himself leader of the German army eighty-four years ago today, one of his many tyrannical actions ultimately enabled by Britain and other countries’ appeasement of the Nazis in the 1930s. John David Lewis’s deep dive into that story of appeasement and compromise clarifies how important it is that we stand firmly by the principles on which freedom depends when dealing with those who would deprive us of our lives and liberty.

