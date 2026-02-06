TOS Weekly - Life Lessons from Austen, Rowling, and Rand
Plus reevaluating Joseph McCarthy, how travel can foster a personal renaissance, and reclaiming spirituality for lovers of life.
Welcome to this week’s TOS Weekly!
Art, as Ayn Rand observed, is a concretization of the author’s values and ideas, and good art is that which contretizes life-supporting ideas effectively and compellingly. Different art forms concretize ideas in different ways—fiction does so through stories that depict the choices characters make and the changes they undergo as a result. In her new article—adapted from her thought-provoking talk at LevelUp Europe 2025—Angelica Werth analyzes three great character arcs from such diverse authors as Jane Austen, J.K. Rowling, and Ayn Rand, drawing out the ideas and values that can inspire us to live better lives.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles.
Thomas Walker-Werth
Managing Editor
