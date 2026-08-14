TOS Weekly - The Future of Ultra-Long-Haul Flying
Plus bringing back Supersonic flight, the truth about GMOs, remembering the Battle of Bennington, and the defiant optimism of Gene Roddenberry.
Welcome to TOS Weekly!
Those of us who frequently fly between continents know the stress and hassle of spending hours on a plane, only to have to get off and get on another one to complete the journey. For passengers travelling between Europe or the Americas and Australia, the trip often involves two long-haul flights back-to-back. But aviation innovators are working to change that. Although Boom Supersonic’s plans to halve the time such journeys will take are still a decade or so away from implementation, Airbus and Qantas have just demonstrated the viability of an interim solution: a plane capable of making the 10,000-mile journey in one go. In my new article, I celebrate these heroes of aviation innovation.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,
Thomas F. Walker
Managing Editor
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