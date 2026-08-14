Welcome to TOS Weekly!

Those of us who frequently fly between continents know the stress and hassle of spending hours on a plane, only to have to get off and get on another one to complete the journey. For passengers travelling between Europe or the Americas and Australia, the trip often involves two long-haul flights back-to-back. But aviation innovators are working to change that. Although Boom Supersonic’s plans to halve the time such journeys will take are still a decade or so away from implementation, Airbus and Qantas have just demonstrated the viability of an interim solution: a plane capable of making the 10,000-mile journey in one go. In my new article, I celebrate these heroes of aviation innovation.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Thomas F. Walker

Managing Editor

New This Week

From the Archive

Science & Technology Reinventing Flight: An Interview with Blake Scholl October 7, 2020 Blake Scholl is founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, a company devoted to “making the world smaller” by making air travel a lot faster. The plane that Boom is developing—Overture—will be capable of ferrying passengers from one continent to another two times faster than any airliner today. Read full story

This Week’s Anniversaries

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