Welcome to TOS Weekly!

Great artists—be they writers, musicians, painters, poets—are true heroes who enhance our lives by bringing us joy and helping us deal with life’s questions and challenges. In this week’s new article, Rebecca Day profiles one such artist: Little Feat founding member and former frontman Lowell George. Her article has left me eager to dive into George’s impressive creative output from his sadly short life.

This week we also celebrate two literary anniversaries —Margaret Atwood published The Handmaid’s Tale on April 17, 1985, and Charlotte Brönte was born on April 21, 1816." Both penned works that, in very different ways, concretized the importance of independence. Alongside them, we also celebrate baseball legend Jackie Robinson and hero of the American Revolution Joseph Warren.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Thomas F. Walker

Managing Editor

What’s New?

From the Archive

History Jackie Robinson: ‘The Best Kind of American Hero’ April 15, 2018 On April 15, 1947, Jack Roosevelt “Jackie” Robinson not only changed the complexion of baseball, he changed America. By crossing the white line at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field, Robinson became the first black major league baseball player in the 20th century and the catalyst for the full and permanent racial integration of the sport. Read full story

History Dr. Joseph Warren: Architect of the Revolution November 10, 2018 Most people know of Paul Revere’s “midnight ride.” Yet few know the pivotal role Joseph Warren played in the decade leading up to the Battles of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775—a role that included the decision to send Revere on his famous ride.

Read full story

“I believe the work The Objective Standard is doing is imperative to the future of our nation.” —Miguel

Upgrade Your Subscription

Give a gift subscription