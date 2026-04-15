TOS Weekly - The Music of Lowell George, The Root of Objective Morality, The Power of Great Literature, and More...
Plus the pivotal role of Joseph Warren in the American Revolution and Jackie Robinson's heroic breaking of the color barrier in baseball.
Welcome to TOS Weekly!
Great artists—be they writers, musicians, painters, poets—are true heroes who enhance our lives by bringing us joy and helping us deal with life’s questions and challenges. In this week’s new article, Rebecca Day profiles one such artist: Little Feat founding member and former frontman Lowell George. Her article has left me eager to dive into George’s impressive creative output from his sadly short life.
This week we also celebrate two literary anniversaries —Margaret Atwood published The Handmaid’s Tale on April 17, 1985, and Charlotte Brönte was born on April 21, 1816." Both penned works that, in very different ways, concretized the importance of independence. Alongside them, we also celebrate baseball legend Jackie Robinson and hero of the American Revolution Joseph Warren.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,
Thomas F. Walker
Managing Editor
What’s New?
From the Archive
“I believe the work The Objective Standard is doing is imperative to the future of our nation.” —Miguel