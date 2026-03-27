Welcome to this week’s TOS Weekly!

In the philosophically muddled political culture we live in today, the prominent opposition to Marxism-inspired efforts to malign and undo the achievements of Western culture comes in the form of conservatism. In that context, it is increasingly common for conservatives to claim that Christianity was a key part of why the West became enlightened and industrialized, unlike other parts of the world. But is there truth to this claim? In his rigorous article, Frederick Seiler explores the role of religion in the scientific revolution to see how it may have helped or hindered the West’s embrace of science and reason.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Thomas Walker-Werth

Managing Editor

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