TOS Weekly - Thinking vs. Tribing: The Difference of the Day
While civilized people mourn the assasination of Charlie Kirk—and the uncivilized celebrate it—we would do well to name the relevant divide at a more granular level.
In today’s TOS Weekly:
Congratulations to SpaceX for Opening a New Space Age
Summer of Our Discontent: The Age of Certainty and the Demise of Discourse by Thomas Chatterton Williams (Review)
Thinking vs. Tribing: The Difference of the Day
Celebrating the Lives and Values of 9/11 Victims
James J. Hill and the Great Northern Railroad
In Honor of the U.S. Constitution and the Men Who Created It
Enjoy!
Thomas Walker-Werth
General Manager
“I believe in the importance of the work TOS is doing.”
—Miguel
Copyright © 2025 The Objective Standard. All rights reserved.