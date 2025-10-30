TOS Weekly - Two Unsung Heroes of Science
Plus "The Tragic Side of the American Founding," the bright side of Halloween, and the poetry of John Keats.
Isaac Newton once famously wrote, “if I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” This week, I shine a light on two of those giants: Tycho Brahe and Johannes Kepler. Through dogged determination and relentless attention to detail, they discovered the true structure of the Solar System, paving the way for Newton’s discovery of the laws of motion.
Also new this week, Timothy Sandefur reviews The Great Contradiction: The Tragic Side of the American Founding by Joseph Ellis, a disappointingly unprincipled reaction to the slew of anti-American revisionism dominating the history profession today. From the archive, we have two articles to draw out the life-enhancing values of Halloween and horror, along with a celebration of the life and work of poet John Keats, born on October 31, 1795.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles!
Thomas Walker-Werth
