Isaac Newton once famously wrote, “if I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” This week, I shine a light on two of those giants: Tycho Brahe and Johannes Kepler. Through dogged determination and relentless attention to detail, they discovered the true structure of the Solar System, paving the way for Newton’s discovery of the laws of motion.

Also new this week, Timothy Sandefur reviews The Great Contradiction: The Tragic Side of the American Founding by Joseph Ellis, a disappointingly unprincipled reaction to the slew of anti-American revisionism dominating the history profession today. From the archive, we have two articles to draw out the life-enhancing values of Halloween and horror, along with a celebration of the life and work of poet John Keats, born on October 31, 1795.

Science & Technology The Giants Who Paved the Way for Newton Thomas Walker-Werth · Oct 24 Tycho Brahe’s industrious and detailed observation of the planets, together with Johannes Kepler’s use of those observations to formulate his laws of planetary motion, transformed our understanding of Earth’s place in the universe. Moreover, they provided the building blocks for discovering the fundamental laws of physics and thereby set the stage for the earth-shattering innovations of the Industrial Revolution. Read full story

Arts & Culture Ayn Rand’s Method for Slaying Monsters October 31, 2018 Happy Halloween! It’s a holiday to make light of evil and to celebrate the good. But, given the inflatable ghosts on your neighbor’s lawn and the kids dressed as zombies and monsters—it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the basis and nature of evil.

