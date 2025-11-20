On Monday, conservatives across the U.S. and beyond will celebrate what would have been William F. Buckley’s 100th birthday. Many will agree with the Heritage Foundation’s appraisal that the National Review founder and provocative TV debater was a man of “clarity, sobriety, and intellectual honesty.” But Craig Biddle profoundly disagrees with this assessment, highlighting Buckley’s deeply dishonest treatment of Ayn Rand.

Newly released this week is first-time TOS writer John Devlin’s deep dive into the moral message of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. It has become accepted wisdom to claim that the creator, not the creature, is the “real monster,” but that popular bromide, Devlin argues, amounts to sanctioning the creature’s rampages in a way that would be deeply unjust in real life.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles!

Thomas Walker-Werth

What’s New?

From the Archive

Philosophy The Ethics of Belief May 24, 2023 William Kingdon Clifford was a 19th-century English mathematician and philosopher. In this essay, “The Ethics of Belief,” originally published in 1877, he argues that “it is wrong always, everywhere and for any one, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence.” Read full story

Birthdays and Anniversaries

“The Objective Standard is a fountain of clarity in an otherwise murky world.”

—Martin

Upgrade Your Subscription

Give a gift subscription

Copyright © 2025 The Objective Standard. All rights reserved.