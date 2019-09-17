Life-Enhancing Ideas from Alex Epstein’s Human Flourishing Project

Over the past year, I’ve learned so many useful ideas and techniques from Alex Epstein’s The Human Flourishing Project podcast that I’ve had trouble keeping them all in mind, which makes it difficult to implement them consistently.1 So, I’m returning to each episode and noting key ideas to jog my memory—and, hopefully, yours. These overviews and interpretations necessarily are selective. For further clarification or deeper explanations, I recommend listening or relistening to corresponding episodes (linked below) and discussing them on the Project’s Facebook page.

Check back often, as I’ll continue adding to this list with the goal of catching up to and summarizing current episodes.

Happy flourishing—I hope this helps!

In the first episode of the podcast, Epstein talks about the problem that most bothers and fascinates him—the one that the Human Flourishing Project exists to solve: “Human beings lack reliable access to the knowledge we need to flourish.” He discusses it at length, explaining that trivializing a problem often leads to trivial attempts at solving it.

Epstein notes that the word “flourishing” comes from “flower” and refers to a flower that is at its best—in its state of highest possibility. For humans to be at our best, we must achieve both material success and good mental health.

Throughout history, humans largely have lacked both the resources and the knowledge needed to flourish. Although we have more of both today than at any other point in time, the real knowledge out there is “drowning in a sea of non-knowledge,” says Epstein. And, “whatever resources and capabilities we have, if we don’t have the right knowledge, we’re not going to be able to flourish.”

The goal of the Human Flourishing Project is to bring together experts and “students of life” to apply the best ideas from philosophy and other fields to create “knowledge systems” that can help us seek, validate, and integrate the knowledge we need to flourish.

Suggested assignment: (1) “List seven words that best capture what you think human flourishing consists of”; and (2) “name three areas of life (or at least one) where you most urgently want reliable access to the knowledge of how to flourish.” Post your answers in the Facebook group.

In episode 2, Epstein begins by describing the key qualities he aims to experience in the process of living—qualities that best capture what it means for him to flourish. These are:

Altitude: “I’m able to see the events of my life as a purposeful whole.”

Capability: “I experience [capability] as I’m good. And I’m getting better at everything I need to flourish.”

Connection: “I think of [connection] as I’m able to share what I love about life with others.”

Creativity: “I have a way of using my mind to sustain my life that fascinates me and motivates me.”

Abundance: “I think of abundance as I have the material resources to make the most of my time on Earth.”

Energy: “I have the physical and mental energy to do what I want, and to truly enjoy what I enjoy.”

Joy: “I experience the positivity of my life in a visceral, motivating, reinforcing way.”

Serenity: “There’s an undercurrent of relaxation and satisfaction in my life.”

Authenticity: “Owning your nature and not trying to hide from it at any given time.”

Desire: “I think that part of human flourishing is just that amazing experience of wanting things, of being motivated, of just saying, ‘Yeah, I want to do that.’”

Epstein encourages listeners to track the qualities they want to experience in the process of living. He does so daily in a spreadsheet, giving himself a score between one and ten for each area. He also answers two questions: What’s one thing I learned today about flourishing? What will I do tomorrow to flourish more?

He recommends thinking about “any other variables [you] can track that are going to really strongly correlate to flourishing.” For instance, Epstein tracks “mental continuity, which basically means lack of interruption.” He finds that “when I have mental continuity, that’s very strongly correlated to altitude and serenity.”

Epstein then discusses what he considers to be the fundamental solution to the challenge of getting the knowledge we need to flourish: upgrading our knowledge systems. If we lack a system for processing knowledge claims, then merely seeking out more claims to knowledge won’t work. Epstein’s background is in philosophy, a field that addresses how we gain knowledge, but, he says, “contemporary philosophy, for the most part, studies these things in a very abstract way. And there’s not much focus at all on what we might call practical epistemology, or what I would call a practical knowledge acquisition system. How do I actually separate knowledge from non-knowledge?”

An ideal knowledge system has subsystems for seeking, validating, and integrating knowledge claims, and Epstein provides examples showing how each of these works.

Seeking

In any given field, many (if not most) experts focus not on flourishing but on a narrow range of variables “that either have nothing to do with human flourishing, or that are only part of the picture.” For example, many nutritionists focus exclusively on fat loss without addressing how things like constant craving can undermine flourishing. Therefore, in order to focus attention on the right types of claims in any given field, Epstein asks himself, “What does human flourishing mean in this area? Or what are my standards for judging whether something promotes flourishing in this area?” He gives six standards he uses for judging whether something in the realm of nutrition promotes flourishing: “energy levels,” “lack of craving,” “lack of internal conflict,” “promotes longevity,” “good feel throughout the day (lightness),” and “pleasant taste.” By developing your own standards, you can more easily evaluate claims that conflict with or fail to address them.

Validating

Epstein treats all new claims as non-knowledge until proven otherwise. “There’s a really dangerous tendency,” he explains, “to think that we have to have an opinion on everything we hear—that we have to either agree with it, or disagree with it. But usually, because of the poor way things are explained . . . you just have no idea if it’s true or not.” Alternatively, you can think of these claims as being in limbo and remind yourself, “I’m not taking a position on this one way or another” without further investigation.

Epstein says that we should handle the claims of experts or supposed experts very carefully. We should “seek experts who give precise, causal explanations.” He describes his experience while searching for experts in the field of energy. “What I found over time is that the experts who . . . regarded it as their job to explain, [not] to dictate, were much better thinkers in general, and much more likely to be right, because they had nothing to hide.” Further, we should seek experts who “steel man, not straw man”—that is, experts who don’t attack misrepresentations or weakened versions of their opponents’ views but instead respond to the strongest possible versions of them.

Integrating

“What I really want,” says Epstein, “is to be able to see any given true idea in its full context. Because if I understand how all the ideas fit together, then I’m going to be able to apply them. Whereas if I just have a million isolated ideas, I’m going to have no idea how to use them in practice.” To aid integration of any new idea worth considering, he asks himself, “How well does this integrate with everything else that I think I know?” He says that what we often find when we consider contradictory claims is that one or both are overgeneralized, that both are true in some more narrow way. When we figure out how, we can formulate the claims more precisely. “Ultimately, what we want is [for] all our knowledge about human flourishing to fit together in a way that we know what applies when to different kinds of situations.”

We all would be much better off with improved knowledge acquisition systems, but it would be even better if knowledge producers also used improved explanation systems. “And then there’s a third piece,” he says, “which we’ll also discuss soon, which is knowledge application systems.” So the three parts of the Human Flourishing Project are (1) knowledge acquisition systems, (2) knowledge explanation systems, and (3) knowledge application systems.

Suggested assignment: “What’s a process you find effective for separating real knowledge from non-knowledge?” Post your answer on The Human Flourishing Project Facebook page.