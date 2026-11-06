Welcome to TOS Weekly!
When a person rejects the baseless notion that God exists, he is faced with an important choice: accept the materialist idea that we are mere physical machines or seek another form of spirituality. The first is not fulfilling; the second can be frustrating if one turns to popular sources such as neuroscientist Sam Harris. He claims to offer a rational spirituality while really relying on stolen concepts and mysticism, as Objective Standard Institute fellow Maddox Locher details in his review of Harris’s book Waking Up.
Spirituality isn’t the only field where people are searching for other options. As more people realize that perhaps college isn’t for them, the market for alternatives continues to grow. Thomas Walker interviewed an employee at one of them, Praxis, to explore what the program offers and why young people who don’t need a college degree for their chosen career paths should consider it. In the quest for fulfilling professional success, as in that for secular spirituality, observation and reason are the only sustainable materials that pave the way to flourishing.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,
Angelica Werth
Associate Editor
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