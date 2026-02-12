TOS Weekly - The Inspirational Friendship of James Dean and Eartha Kitt
Plus The Subversive Art of a Classical Education, deriving more joy on Valentine's Day, the role of religion in the scientific revolution, the need for philosophy in pre-American Hawaii, and more.
Welcome to this week’s TOS Weekly!
True friendship—a trade of spiritual values between two people who admire each other’s characters—is one of the most enriching aspects of a full life. A heartwarming example of this is the short-lived but value-packed friendship between James Dean and Eartha Kitt. In her first TOS article, musician Rebecca Day explores this life-affirming relationship and what it demonstrates about the deep love true friends can share.
Another key aspect of a full life is the ability to think clearly. Language is our tool of comprehension, yet more and more people in the West today leave school with little understanding of how to use it properly, stymying their ability to think and communicate. Michael Rose’s new book The Subversive Art of a Classical Education is a line in the sand against this trend, as Tim White expounds in his new review.
