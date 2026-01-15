Welcome to this week’s TOS Weekly!

All of us who have had our lives transformed by Ayn Rand’s ideas have an “origin story” for how we discovered them. For many, that includes a “gateway drug”—something adjacent to or influenced by Objectivism that introduced us to rational philosophy. One of the most common of these is the progressive rock band Rush. Their intricate, philosophically rich, and emotionally resonant music attracts and fuels active minds—especially their epic storytelling masterpiece “2112,” influenced by Ayn Rand’s Anthem. That song, and the album of the same name, turn 50 this year, which is the perfect time to celebrate it and Rush’s firm refusal to compromise on their musical values.

If compromise is rife in music, it’s even more ubiquitous in politics. In recent days, we’ve heard President Trump say that the United States will come to the aid of the Iranian protestors if the regime there starts killing them. It has—and yet Trump is backpedaling, willing to accept the regime’s denial of its vicious rights violations. A principled president would stand firm in his support—verbal or military—for those seeking to overthrow Khamenei’s dictatorship. Craig Biddle’s article on why free countries should support these protestors—written during one of the previous uprisings in 2018—is even more vital today, when freedom-loving Iranians are facing brutal suppression at the hands of the barbarian theocracy under which they struggle to live. Let’s hope they succeed in overthrowing it this time.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles.

Thomas Walker-Werth

What’s New?

From the Archive

History Captain Cook: Explorer of the Enlightenment May 21, 2017 On January 18, 1778, Captain James Cook, the greatest navigator and explorer of his age—perhaps of all time—discovered Hawaii. Before meeting his tragic death at Kealakekua Bay, Cook broke all records of previous explorers and set a few that would stand for centuries afterward.

Read full story

Birthdays

“I support and subscribe to The Objective Standard because I find the articles to be carefully well done, fully analytic, and thoroughly interesting.”

—Doug

Upgrade Your Subscription

Give a gift subscription

Copyright © 2026 The Objective Standard. All rights reserved.