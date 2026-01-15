TOS Weekly - The Inspiring Individualism of Rush's 2112, Why We Must Support Iranian Protestors, and More...
All of us who have had our lives transformed by Ayn Rand’s ideas have an “origin story” for how we discovered them. For many, that includes a “gateway drug”—something adjacent to or influenced by Objectivism that introduced us to rational philosophy. One of the most common of these is the progressive rock band Rush. Their intricate, philosophically rich, and emotionally resonant music attracts and fuels active minds—especially their epic storytelling masterpiece “2112,” influenced by Ayn Rand’s Anthem. That song, and the album of the same name, turn 50 this year, which is the perfect time to celebrate it and Rush’s firm refusal to compromise on their musical values.
If compromise is rife in music, it’s even more ubiquitous in politics. In recent days, we’ve heard President Trump say that the United States will come to the aid of the Iranian protestors if the regime there starts killing them. It has—and yet Trump is backpedaling, willing to accept the regime’s denial of its vicious rights violations. A principled president would stand firm in his support—verbal or military—for those seeking to overthrow Khamenei’s dictatorship. Craig Biddle’s article on why free countries should support these protestors—written during one of the previous uprisings in 2018—is even more vital today, when freedom-loving Iranians are facing brutal suppression at the hands of the barbarian theocracy under which they struggle to live. Let’s hope they succeed in overthrowing it this time.
The Ascent of Jacob Bronowski: The Life and Ideas of a Popular Science Icon by Timothy Sandefur (Review)
