TOS Weekly - The Values of Love and Friendship
Plus the impact of Alexander Hamilton, the goodness of GMOs, and the genius of James Madison.
Welcome to this week’s TOS Weekly!
Modern cinema is replete with movies that claim to be love stories, but what many of them depict as “love” is really infatuation rather than the esteeming of another person’s values and character. In his new review essay, Tim White highlights a recent example of this tendency, Luc Besson’s new adaptation of Dracula, noting the film’s merits compared to many modern movies while examining the errors it makes in depicting the nature of love.
True love can of course exist in the form of close friendships as well as romantic relationships. This week, I have decided to highlight a classicTV series—1971’s The Persuaders!—that depicts loving friendship exceptionally well, and that depicts the fact that a life of wealth and pleasure won’t be satisfying without a meaningful purpose.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,
Thomas Walker-Werth
Managing Editor
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