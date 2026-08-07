TOS Weekly - Two New Movies Reflect a Troubled Culture
Plus the Trinity of You, the meaning of the American victory over Japan, the man who electrified music, and the individualism of Metallica's Black Album.
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Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey is taking theaters by storm, rapidly approaching a worldwide box-office gross of $1 billion. Although the film is undeniably impressive on a technical level, its success is concerning on a fundamental level: Most viewers seem unaware of the ideas it expresses—or fails to.
At the same time, many concerned about Europe’s migration crisis are rushing to praise Citizen Vigilante, a film with a moral message that will horrify any sane mind. In his new reviews of both movies, Tim White examines their stories, showing why they fail to convey the kind of life-enhancing themes we need in our culture today.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,
Thomas F. Walker
Managing Editor
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