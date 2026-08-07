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Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey is taking theaters by storm, rapidly approaching a worldwide box-office gross of $1 billion. Although the film is undeniably impressive on a technical level, its success is concerning on a fundamental level: Most viewers seem unaware of the ideas it expresses—or fails to.

At the same time, many concerned about Europe’s migration crisis are rushing to praise Citizen Vigilante, a film with a moral message that will horrify any sane mind. In his new reviews of both movies, Tim White examines their stories, showing why they fail to convey the kind of life-enhancing themes we need in our culture today.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Thomas F. Walker

Managing Editor

New This Week

This Week’s Anniversaries

History “Gifts from Heaven”: The Meaning of the American Victory over Japan, 1945 November 20, 2007 What stood between the attacks of 1941 and the rebirth of Japan as a civilized nation were five years of merciless warfare, the incineration by napalm and nuclear attack of nearly 400,000 Japanese civilians, an intransigent demand for unconditional surrender, and six years of postwar military occupation by the United States. The result was the most benevolent turnaround of an entire nation in history.



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Arts & Culture The Man Who Electrified Music August 10, 2019 Leo Fender was born on August 10, 1909. Though he never sought the spotlight nor learned to play guitar, his creations, including the Telecaster, Precision Bass, and Stratocaster, opened the door for countless players—and for a revolution in music.



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