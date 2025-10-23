TOS Weekly - Why Is Communism So Poorly Understood?
Plus the antislavery hero America needs to remember, the heroes and villains of Western civilization, remembering the Mythbuster Extraordinaire and the Jurassic Renaissance man, and more.
Why do so many people advocate communism despite its atrocious track record? That’s the question that Aditya Patil (a recent graduate of Objective Standard Institute’s junior fellows program) explores in his review of The White Pill by Michael Malice. Also new this week, Timothy Sandefur shines a light on an under-recognized hero of American abolitionism, Charles Sumner.
From the archive, we revisit Andrew Bernstein’s “Heroes and Villains of Western Philosophy” and Craig Biddle’s accessible introduction to Objectivism. If you’d like to learn about the centerpiece of Objectivism, Ayn Rand’s philosophy of rational self-interest, consider taking Craig’s course, Rational Egoism: The Morality For Loving Life.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles!
Thomas Walker-Werth
What’s New?
From the Archive
Birthdays and Anniversaries
“Thank you TOS for being a shining beacon of reason and objectivity. You bring so much value to my life!” —Dan
Copyright © 2025 The Objective Standard. All rights reserved.