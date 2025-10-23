Why do so many people advocate communism despite its atrocious track record? That’s the question that Aditya Patil (a recent graduate of Objective Standard Institute’s junior fellows program) explores in his review of The White Pill by Michael Malice. Also new this week, Timothy Sandefur shines a light on an under-recognized hero of American abolitionism, Charles Sumner.

From the archive, we revisit Andrew Bernstein’s “Heroes and Villains of Western Philosophy” and Craig Biddle’s accessible introduction to Objectivism. If you’d like to learn about the centerpiece of Objectivism, Ayn Rand’s philosophy of rational self-interest, consider taking Craig’s course, Rational Egoism: The Morality For Loving Life.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles!

Thomas Walker-Werth

What’s New?

History Charles Sumner: The Antislavery Hero America Needs to Remember Oct 22 Massachusetts Senator Charles Sumner was that rarest of political creatures: a deeply principled man who nevertheless rose to the highest levels of government power. Best remembered today as one of slavery’s most vocal enemies, he was also a leading scholar of international law whose achievements included overseeing the annexation of Alaska. Read full story

From the Archive

Philosophy Heroes and Villains in Western Philosophy February 21, 2022 The history of Western philosophy is essentially a struggle of the human mind to discover truth and the method for achieving it, the method of objectivity. Read full story

Politics & Rights What Is Objectivism? Craig Biddle · February 5, 2014 Objectivism is fully secular and absolutist; it is neither liberal nor conservative nor anywhere in between. It recognizes and upholds the secular (this-worldly) source and nature of moral principles and the secular moral foundations of a fully free, fully civilized society. Read full story

Birthdays and Anniversaries

“Thank you TOS for being a shining beacon of reason and objectivity. You bring so much value to my life!” —Dan

Upgrade Your Subscription

Give a gift subscription

Copyright © 2025 The Objective Standard. All rights reserved.