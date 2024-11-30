Welcome to The Objective Standard

Personal flourishing, social harmony, and political freedom depend on objective standards of good and bad, right and wrong. The Objective Standard is dedicated to identifying and applying such principles.

We hold that:

Reason, the faculty that identifies and integrates the material provided by man’s senses, is our only means of acquiring and validating knowledge—including knowledge of values and morality. Neither faith nor feelings can serve this purpose. “Just believing” or wanting something to be true doesn’t make it so. And it is destructive of human life to pretend that it does. The objective standard of morality is the factual requirements of human life, which include the methods, principles, and conditions necessary for human beings to survive and thrive. Because people are individuals—each with his own body, his own mind, his own life—each individual’s own life is his own ultimate value. He is morally an end in himself, not a means to the ends of others. If human beings want to live, they should pursue their life-serving values—neither sacrificing themselves to others (altruism), nor others to themselves (predation), nor anyone to a group or tribe (collectivism). Human life doesn’t require human sacrifice; it requires thinking, producing, and trading value for value by voluntary exchange to mutual benefit. Human sacrifice is anti-life. There are no conflicts of interest among rational people; human beings can and should live in harmony, by upholding life-based principles such as: use your mind, don’t pretend that facts are other than they are, produce values and trade them for other values you want, judge people rationally and treat them accordingly. All conflicts of interest—from interpersonal to international—are consequences of individuals or nations violating such principles. Each individual has a moral right to act on his own judgment for his own sake—and to keep and use the product of his effort—so long as he does not violate the same rights of others, by initiating physical force against them (directly or indirectly). This is why slavery is factually immoral and properly illegal. And it’s why all forms and degrees of initiatory physical force against people should be outlawed. The only legitimate function of government is to protect individual rights by banning the use of physical force from social relationships, and by using force only in retaliation and only against those who initiate its use. All laws should be based on individual rights and geared toward their protection. Laws that violate rights should be repealed. People can live fully only when they are fully free.

These standards and related ideas constitute the core of TOS’s philosophy, Objectivism, which was created by Ayn Rand. For a primer on the philosophy, see What Is Objectivism? To see its principles applied to cultural trends and current events, subscribe to The Objective Standard—the rational alternative to “liberalism” and conservatism.

Who We Are

Founders: Craig Biddle, Sidney J. Gunst Jr.

Editor in Chief: Craig Biddle

Managing Editor: Thomas Walker Werth

Assistant Editor: Angelica Walker-Werth

Contributing Editors: Andrew Bernstein, Timothy Sandefur

Executive Director: Sarah Biddle

General Manager: Eran Boodnero

Production & Design: Thomas Walker-Werth, Pete Masterson

Audio: Sean Saulsbury

Web Development: Eran Boodnero

Interested in Writing for TOS?

See our writer’s guidelines here.

