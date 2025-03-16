Print Issues

If you have a Standard Bearer subscription, you can also request to receive The Objective Standard in print. To request a print subscription, please fill out this Google Form. If you need to upgrade your subscription to Standard Bearer level in order to request a print subscription, you can do so here.

Print copies of back issues are also available for purchase by anyone, subject to availability. If you wish to purchase back issues, please check the appropriate box in the Google Form and we will reach out to you.