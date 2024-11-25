The Objective Standard

November 2024

Mark Knopfler: Sultan of Song
By Jon Hersey
From the Editor, Winter 2024
By Thomas Walker-Werth
‘Make it Something that Enhances Life’: The Architectural Philosophy of John C. Portman
By Thomas Walker-Werth
Dreaming of America: The Art of Hiroshi Nagai
By Ligeia Rose
Ayn Rand and the Future of Freedom
By Jon Hersey

