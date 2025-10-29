Elevate Your Writing: Intern With TOS

Are you ready to take your writing to the next level?

The Objective Standard is seeking capable writers ready to significantly advance their writing skills. To foster this, we are launching an intensive internship for writers with previous experience to level up their writing skills.

In this internship, you will work directly with Craig Biddle and Thomas Walker-Werth to develop essential skills:

Structuring arguments, concretizing abstractions, clarifying and applying philosophic principles

Honing advanced pre-writing, self-editing, and collaborative editing techniques

Mastering principles of grammar, sentence structure, and punctuation

Developing proficiency in writing and editing according to the ITEC approach (Important, True, Essentialized, Clear)

As part of the internship, which will initially run for one month, you will produce weekly short articles for publication in TOS. If published, these will be paid at the rate of 15¢ per word. If these articles are of consistently high quality, we may invite you to become a regular weekly contributor and assistant editor to TOS.

To apply for the internship, send an email to thomas@objectivestandard.com with a short cover letter indicating your writing experience and reasons for applying. Please also provide (or link to) two or three samples of your best writing.

Cheers,

Thomas