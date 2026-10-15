Welcome to TOS Weekly!

This week, the latest film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility hits theaters across the USA. As Angelica Werth shows in her review of the film, it captures the essential spirit of the novel while significantly departing from the original work in a few respects, some effective, others less so.

Also new this week, Rebecca Day looks back on the life and achievements of William Grant Still, the often-overlooked composer who experimented with combining blues and classical music. Still had no time for the racial boundaries associated with the genres in the 1950s, and in his pioneering work, he created a new form of music imbued with individualistic American values.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Thomas F. Walker

Managing Editor

New This Week

From the Archive

Philosophy How Morality Is Grounded in Reality Craig Biddle · August 20, 2009 As human beings we have the faculty of volition, the power of choice; we choose our actions. This fact gives rise to our need of morality. Indeed, the realm of morality is the realm of choice. What makes the issue complicated is the fact that our choices are guided by our values—which are also chosen.

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This Week’s Anniversaries

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