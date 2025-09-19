Upgrade Your Subscription

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a tantalizing glimpse into what a morally serious superhero movie might look like.

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue is political speech—satire aimed at the president and his supporters. U.S. Supreme Court precedent makes clear that this kind of expression lies at the heart of the First Amendment.

On September 19, 1899, the wrongly convicted Alfred Dreyfus was pardoned by French President Émile Loubet. An Officer and a Spy, by Robert Harris, is a riveting fictionalization of the Dreyfus Affair that exposes the evil of lies and prejudices as well as the value of meticulous objectivity in the cause of justice.

Each September, the American Library Association observes “Banned Books Week”—which “celebrates your right to read” and reminds us of the dangers of censorship.

This world peace day, let's ask: What are the causes of war? What are the causes of peace? And how can we work toward a future of less war and more peace?

