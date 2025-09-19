TOS Weekly - Government Threats Against ABC Are Unconstitutional and Violate Rights
The right to speak does not depend on agreement or approval. It protects the peaceful expression of ideas—whether brilliant or foolish, noble or vile—from coercion.
In today’s TOS Weekly:
The Fantastic Four: First Steps Almost Addresses the Big Moral Problem with Superhero Movies
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a tantalizing glimpse into what a morally serious superhero movie might look like.
Government Threats Against ABC Are Unconstitutional and Violate Rights
Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue is political speech—satire aimed at the president and his supporters. U.S. Supreme Court precedent makes clear that this kind of expression lies at the heart of the First Amendment.
An Officer and a Spy by Robert Harris (Review)
On September 19, 1899, the wrongly convicted Alfred Dreyfus was pardoned by French President Émile Loubet. An Officer and a Spy, by Robert Harris, is a riveting fictionalization of the Dreyfus Affair that exposes the evil of lies and prejudices as well as the value of meticulous objectivity in the cause of justice.
Celebrate and Exercise Your Right to Read
Each September, the American Library Association observes “Banned Books Week”—which “celebrates your right to read” and reminds us of the dangers of censorship.
The Causes of War and Those of Peace
This world peace day, let's ask: What are the causes of war? What are the causes of peace? And how can we work toward a future of less war and more peace?
I hope you enjoy this week’s selection of articles! If you do, please support The Objective Standard by sharing them on Substack or social media.
