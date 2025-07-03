TOS Weekly - Life vs. Faith
“Discovering the idea of rational self-interest helped me rebuild my worldview from the wreckage of my religious faith,” recalls William Hagerup.
Free Will: Do You Have It?
Life vs. Faith: William Hagerup on Leaving Religion
What to Celebrate on Independence Day
Ayn Rand’s American Morality
The Declaration of Independence Is the Moral and Legal Foundation of America
