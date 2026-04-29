Welcome to TOS Weekly!

New outstanding music and new outstanding fiction seem equally hard to find in today’s culture, so I was astonished to find a little-known band from Nashville that excels at making both. As I detail in my new article, the Protomen have created a three-part work of dystopian fiction in the form of innovative and intricate synthwave rock music.

We owe thanks for the fact we can discover such niche things in the age of the internet to the pioneers of electronic communication. One often under-recognized innovator in this field is Samuel Morse, whose heroic life Aditya Patil has profiled in detail. Despite being better known for Morse Code, Morse labored through all manner of hardship to create America’s first long-distance electromagnetic telegraph, the forerunner to the electronic communications network that has brought the world together over the subsequent two centuries.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Thomas F. Walker

Managing Editor

What’s New?

This Week’s Anniversaries

Politics & Rights The National Day of Prayer versus Fidelity to Reason May 1, 2014 The first Thursday of May, according to a 1952 Congressional resolution, is designated the National Day of Prayer. A website devoted to it says the event “stands as a call for us to humbly come before God, seeking His guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us as a people.” Read full story

“I believe the work The Objective Standard is doing is imperative to the future of our nation.” —Miguel

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