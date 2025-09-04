The Objective Standard

Fall 2025 Subscriber Files

Here are the EBUP and PDF versions of this issue:

Objective Standard, The Summer 2025, Vol
625KB ∙ EPUB file
Download
Download
V20n3 Full Copy 300dpi A
20.9MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

And here are the individual PDFs of each article:

V20n3 Celebrating Real Progressives
70.2KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V20n3 Landowners Quiet Revolution
102KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V20n3 Fiction Soul Food
144KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V20n3 Progressive Myths Review
79.1KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V20n3 V Dystopian Tv
260KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V20n3 Live V Faith Leaving Religion
225KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V20n3 Nine Poems Industry
126KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V20n3 From The Editor Fall 2025
43.5KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V20n3 False Narrative Trade Restrictions
135KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V20n3 Heartbreak Heroism Sammy Davis Jr
206KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V20n3 Principles Of Nature
110KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

