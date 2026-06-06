Summer 2026 Subscriber Files

Here are the EPUB and PDF Ebooks of this issue:

Objective Standard, The Summer 2026, Vol 1.13MB ∙ EPUB file Download Download

V21n2 Final Full Issue 300dpi 17MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

and here are the PDFs of the individual articles:

V21n2 Understanding Declaration Independence 127KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 Ten Poems America Beautiful 87.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n12 Proclaiming Liberty Book Review 87.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 Life Of Nietzsche Book Review 77.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 Samuel Morse Communication 122KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 Fte Summer 2026 46.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 Mother Courage Book Review 75.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 Jane Austen Secret Radical Book Reveiw 60.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 Dracula Film Review 67KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 Injustice Against Michael Jackson Book Review 75.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 Purpose Friendship The Persuaders 39.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 Hold Back The Night 79.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 Artemis Ii Small Step 89.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 America The Rational Biddle 85.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V21n2 Alysa Liu Olympic Champion 87.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download