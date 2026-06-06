The Objective Standard

The Objective Standard

Home
Recent Articles
Quarterly Journal
Print Issues
Conferences
Internship
Donate
About

Summer 2026 Subscriber Files

Here are the EPUB and PDF Ebooks of this issue:

Objective Standard, The Summer 2026, Vol
1.13MB ∙ EPUB file
Download
Download
V21n2 Final Full Issue 300dpi
17MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

and here are the PDFs of the individual articles:

V21n2 Understanding Declaration Independence
127KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Ten Poems America Beautiful
87.6KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n12 Proclaiming Liberty Book Review
87.8KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Life Of Nietzsche Book Review
77.2KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Samuel Morse Communication
122KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Fte Summer 2026
46.1KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Mother Courage Book Review
75.6KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Jane Austen Secret Radical Book Reveiw
60.7KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Dracula Film Review
67KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Injustice Against Michael Jackson Book Review
75.8KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Purpose Friendship The Persuaders
39.6KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Hold Back The Night
79.2KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Artemis Ii Small Step
89.8KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 America The Rational Biddle
85.7KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Alysa Liu Olympic Champion
87.1KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
V21n2 Lowell George's Musical Innovation
85.4KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Keep reading with a 7-day free trial

© 2026 The Objective Standard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture