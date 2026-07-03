Welcome to TOS Weekly!

Two hundred and fifty years ago this week, a small group of men set out the principles according to which the United States of America would be governed. These men were geniuses and polymaths, each extraordinarily well versed in history, philosophy, statecraft, and more. Between them, they created the first nation on Earth to be founded by principles—the principles of liberty, rights, and the pursuit of happiness.

Since that time, America has flourished to the extent that Americans have stayed true to those rational principles. Although it has departed from the Founders’ vision in a great many ways, it still remains in many respects the freest country on Earth. This week, we celebrate a quarter century of America, tip our hats to the heroes who made this life-empowering nation possible, and remind ourselves of the values and ideals that Americans must rediscover and hold dear if the country is to survive and flourish in the centuries to come.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Thomas F. Walker

Managing Editor

Celebrating America the Rational

Politics & Rights Understanding the Declaration of Independence Timothy Sandefur · Jun 2 By “created equal,” the Declaration of Indepedence does not mean that people are equal in terms of talents, skills, or character, or that they should be made equal through the redistribution of wealth or by compelling some to labor for others. It means that nobody is entitled to dictate how others may live.



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Politics & Rights Ayn Rand’s American Morality Craig Biddle · August 25, 2021 To the extent that we Americans come to understand Rand’s morality and integrate it with the founders’ political ideas and a sound understanding of history, we will be better equipped to defend America, to live the American way, and to refute the lies that enemies of America tell in their effort to destroy this great country. Read full story

Honoring the Founders

“I believe that the work TOS is doing is imperative to the future of our nation and those who support reason around the world.” —Miguel

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