TOS Weekly - 250 Years of America the Rational
Celebrating the principles and the people that shaped the greatest country on Earth.
Welcome to TOS Weekly!
Two hundred and fifty years ago this week, a small group of men set out the principles according to which the United States of America would be governed. These men were geniuses and polymaths, each extraordinarily well versed in history, philosophy, statecraft, and more. Between them, they created the first nation on Earth to be founded by principles—the principles of liberty, rights, and the pursuit of happiness.
Since that time, America has flourished to the extent that Americans have stayed true to those rational principles. Although it has departed from the Founders’ vision in a great many ways, it still remains in many respects the freest country on Earth. This week, we celebrate a quarter century of America, tip our hats to the heroes who made this life-empowering nation possible, and remind ourselves of the values and ideals that Americans must rediscover and hold dear if the country is to survive and flourish in the centuries to come.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,
Thomas F. Walker
Managing Editor
Celebrating America the Rational
Honoring the Founders
“I believe that the work TOS is doing is imperative to the future of our nation and those who support reason around the world.” —Miguel