Les Misérables, directed by Tom Hooper. Written by William Nicholson and Alain Boublil. Based on the stage musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg, in turn based on the 1862 novel by Victor Hugo. Starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, and Eddie Redmayne. Rated PG-13 for suggestive and sexual material, violence…