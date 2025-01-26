Volume 19, No. 4: Winter 2024

Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 19, No. 4: Winter 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 19, No. 4: Winter 2024If you are a paid subscriber, you can access PDF and EPUB versions of this issue here.In this issue:From the EditorFrom the Editor, Winter 2024Thomas Walker-Werth·Jan 24Welcome to the Winter 2024 issue of The Objective Standard.Read full storyFeatures‘Make it Something that Enhances Life’: The Architectural Philosophy of John C. PortmanThe Objective Standard·Jan 24Whatever I do, it’s mine. —John C. Portman Jr.Read full storyAyn Rand and the Future of FreedomThe Objective Standard·Jan 24Author’s note: The following is adapted from talks given to participants of the Students For Liberty Prometheus Fellowship.Read full storyShortsThe Obscenity of Banning BooksAngelica Walker-Werth·Jan 24In my high-school freshman English class, I had some of my first serious discussions on difficult but important topics. I recall, for instance, learning about suicide and racism while diving into Romeo and Juliet and To Kill a Mockingbird, respectively. Thoughtfully reading and discussing good books helps students understand important principles for liv…Read full storyDreaming of America: The Art of Hiroshi NagaiThe Objective Standard·Jan 24Palm trees, beautiful beaches, vintage cars, sparkling pools, and skyscrapers reaching for an ultramarine, cloudless twilight sky. These all feature in the works of Japanese artist Hiroshi Nagai, whose evocative paintings were used for the covers of many 1980s Japanese pop albums. The somewhat nostalgic, dreamy realism of Nagai’s work has captivated man…Read full storyMark Knopfler: Sultan of SongThe Objective Standard·Jan 24Songwriters today face a massive problem, or so it seems. The vast majority of popular songs are love songs or some variant—a trend that has been building for a thousand years or more, at least since 11th-century troubadours swooning about courtly love were all the rage. And from theRead full storyReviewsChallenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space by Adam HigginbothamThe Objective Standard·Jan 24New York: Avid Reader Press, 2024Read full storyStar Trek: Prodigy, created by Kevin and Dan HagemanThe Objective Standard·Jan 24Starring Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Rylee Alazraqui, and Kate MulgrewRead full story