Winter 2025 Subscriber Files

Winter 2025 Subscriber FilesHere are the EBUP and PDF versions of this issue:V20n4 Digital Version 300dpi12.7MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadThe Objective Standard Winter 2025, Vol217KB ∙ EPUB fileDownloadDownloadAnd here are the individual PDFs of each article:Fte Winter202554.1KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadOptimism Of Gene Roddenberry 1207KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadGiants Paved Way182KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadCongrats To Spacex209KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadCharles Sumner Antislavery Hero81.7KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadObjective Standard Of Morality57.8KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadThinking Vs Tribing40.5KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadReason And Rights49.6KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadTwo State Delusion84.1KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadGovernment Threats Against Abc564KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadSummer Of Our Discontent88.2KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadGreat Contradiction96.2KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadThe White Pill80.5KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadFrakenstein Review73.7KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadAchievement And Moral Cowardice73.6KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadFantastic Four First Steps Review206KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadIndividuality Lessons From The Borg180KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadGolden Eye Into The Modern World56.1KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload Keep reading with a 7-day free trialStart trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPrevious